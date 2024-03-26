"Almost as bad as Caitlin Clark": $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese's behavior during second-round matchup draws wild reactions from college hoops fans

On Sunday, LSU clashed with Middle Tennessee State in the NCAA Tournament, sparking intense scrutiny over Angel Reese's performance and behavior. Despite LSU's defending champion status, they struggled, with Reese particularly drawing attention.
LSU barely edged past the No. 14 seed Rice in the first round, racking up 24 turnovers. Facing Middle Tennessee, they started poorly once again. Reese's performance was underwhelming, prompting criticism from ESPN broadcasters and fans alike.
Her behavior during the game fueled frustration among fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment.
"Almost as bad as Caitlin Clark," one fan tweeted on X.
However, LSU rallied in the second half, outscoring Middle Tennessee 51-20 and securing an 83-56 victory, advancing to the Sweet 16. Reese, whose NIL value per On3 is $1.8 million, contributed 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
Statistically, LSU dominated inside, outscoring Middle Tennessee 30-18 in the paint, and shot 41.7% from beyond the arc. Middle Tennessee put up a fight but lacked the depth to sustain LSU's relentless surge. After Boldyreva fouled out, Middle Tennessee was outscored 28-7, extending their winless streak in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to 0-5.
Angel Reese reacts to the incident
Angel Reese, Tennessee's star player, committed a foul. It was Anastasiia Boldyreva's fifth, forcing the MTSU player's exit. Reese waved goodbye tauntingly, infuriating spectators. Many deemed her gesture unsportsmanlike conduct. The cameras showed Boldyreva leaving, crying.
Reese addressed the incident on X:
"Clickbait everything i do keep going viral."
Reese previously encountered backlash regarding her actions on the court. During the previous year's championship game, she reveled in front of Iowa star Caitlin Clark after LSU secured a national title win.
The game's dynamics shifted after Boldyreva fouled out, with LSU eventually securing a comfortable victory after overturning a nine-point deficit. This incident adds to the ongoing debate surrounding Reese's conduct during high-stakes games.
LSU advances to Sweet 16 behind stellar performances
LSU shone brightly. Flau'jae Johnson scored 21 points, taking the lead. Aneesah Morrow contributed 19 points, grabbing 13 rebounds too. Mikaylah Williams added 16 points to the total. Angel Reese excelled with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Savannah Wheeler scored 21 points, and Ta'Mia Scott had 15, yet LSU kept every other Blue Raider below 10 points. This win takes LSU to 30-5, securing a Sweet 16 spot for the second year in a row. Their next test: UCLA or Creighton.