Angel Reese points today: How did the LSU star perform in second-round matchup against MTSU

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers defeated the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 83-56 after a sluggish first half in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

Reese, a forward, had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes. She shot 6 of 17. For the season, Reese has averaged 18.7 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, which is the second-highest average in Division I.

Flau'jae Johnson was the top scorer for the Tigers (30-5), who are the No. 3 seed in Albany Region 2. She scored 21 points on 6-for-10 shooting with four rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes. Additionally, guard Aneesah Morrow scored 19 points and had 13 rebonds.

Angel Reese and LSU escape an upset

LSU was the heavy favorite to defeat Middle Tennessee (30-5), the No. 11 seed in the region. But the Blue Raiders were not going to go down without a fight, leading by four points at halftime and one point with four minutes left in the third quarter.

However, an upset was prevented as the Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to seal a spot in the Sweet S16.

The Tigers went 26 of 60 (5 of 12 on 3-pointers) and only turned the ball over seven times. Middle Tennessee shot 21 of 62 (8 of 31 on 3-pointers) and turned the ball over 16 times.

The top scorer for Middle Tennessee was guard Savannah Wheeler, who had 21 points (8-for-24, including 1 of 8 on 3-pointers), seven rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes.

What next for Angel Reese and the Tigers?

The victory over Middle Tennessee puts Angel Reese and her LSU Tigers into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Unlike their previous two games that were held on their campus in Baton Rouge, their next game will be held in Albany, New York, between either No. 7 seed Creighton (26-5) and No. 2 seed UCLA (26-6). Those teams play on Monday.

If the Tigers overcome either of these opponents, it could set up an encounter with Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes for a place in the Final Four.

