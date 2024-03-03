Angel Reese injury: What happened to LSU star during game vs Georgia?

LSU superstar forward Angel Reese limped to the dressing room before the end of the first quarter of the Tigers' 80-54 win against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs due to a twisted ankle before returning in the second quarter.

Reese registered a double-double of 17 points, 15 rebounds and two assists in the game despite her ankle injury.

Expand Tweet

As a freshman in Maryland, Reese had an injury-plagued season only playing 15 games due to a Jones fracture that necessitated the insertion of a metal rod into her left leg and in an interview with NOLA, she explained why she wears a single legging on that foot.

“I had surgery two years ago on my shin. I have a rod in my leg. Many people don’t know that. I cover the scar for one, then my two players that I really admire, Te’a Cooper and A’ja Wilson, they also wear it, too,” Reese said. “So it’s swag. But I’ve used it to cover my scar.”

The future of Angel Reese

LSU forward Angel Reese has an extra year of eligibility granted to student-athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and she could opt to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft or still decide to return to LSU.

After the LSU Tigers announced that they were honoring Angel Reese for Senior Day, she tweeted a cryptic message on her X account about her future in the WNBA and college basketball.

“Should I stay, should I go? I don’t know,” she tweeted.

During her postgame news conference after the clash against Georgia, controversial LSU coach Kim Mulkey addressed the futures of Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese.

"I don’t know if I’ll have a conversation with them. Angel said when she came here she would stay two years and Hailey said she’d stay one. I'm not the type of coach to sit people down and tell them which agents to pick or talk them out of what they want to do," Mulkey said.

"They know they have the COVID year to come back and they would be more than welcome, but I try to stay away from having any kind of influential conversation, particularly with Hailey and Angel because they made it perfectly clear when they came what they wanted to do."

When the season began, Mulkey spoke about ESPN's mock draft that had Reese as the No. 8 pick in the WNBA Draft and Reese's reaction to the news.

"That was an insult to her. We talked about the things she needs to work on. Whether she gets picked higher than that or not, it still motivates her," Mulkey said.

"She gets motivated in practice with someone going head-to-head with her or talking trash back at her. She's a competitor. I think she wants to be a good leader."

The motivation seems to have worked with Reese having a stellar season averaging 19 points, 13 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season.

Whether she decides to declare for the draft or not like her arch-rival, Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, all eyes will be on the popular Angel Reese as she makes her decision.