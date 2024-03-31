“Angel Reese is overrated” - College hoops fans side with $1.1M NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson as LSU star leads Tigers to Sweet 16 win against No.2 UCLA

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers faced the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet Sixteen stage of the women's NCAA tournament on Saturday. The Tigers won the game 78-69 and will face Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight.

All season long, the Tigers have been led by Angel Reese, who is seen as one of college basketball's top stars. However, in the game on Saturday, Reese was outperformed by $1.1 million NIL-valued (per On3) Flau'jae Johnson.

College basketball fans react to this, with one fan saying:

"Newsflash........ Flau'jae Johnson is the star of LSU & Angel Reese is overrated that's all!"

Reese has been one of the most talked about players in college basketball this season and was expected to make the difference for LSU against the Bruins.

However, this was not the case. While Angel Reese did have a good game, scoring 16 points, 11 rebounds, and one assist, it was her teammate Flau'jae Johnson, who was able to make the difference. She scored 24 points, 12 rebounds and one assist, and made both of her 3-point attempts.

Angel Reese will likely declare for the WNBA draft this season, meaning that the Tigers will need someone else to fill her shoes. Performances like today can give LSU fans hope that Flau'jae Johnson will be able to fill the gap and continue their strong performance in seasons to come.

Who will Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson face next?

The performances from both Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese against UCLA were enough to give the LSU Tigers victory in the game and a place in the Elite Eight.

Reese and Johnson will be facing the Iowa Hawkeyes, who have the most talked about athlete on their roster, Caitlin Clark, in a rematch of last year's national championship game.

The matchup between Clark and Reese will be a meeting of two of the best athletes in the sport at the moment. The pair will face off against each other on Monday, April 1. Both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will have to live up to the high expectations of the fans and the media.

