Angel Reese's double-double tops LSU Tigers' jaw-dropping 89-point thrashing over McNeese State

Angel Reese was dominant with a double-double as LSU delivered an utterly lopsided performance, demolishing McNeese State 133-44 on Tuesday. The seventh-ranked Tigers imposed their will in embarrassing the Cowgirls by an 89-point margin.

Reese powered her way to 21 points and 11 rebounds in the balanced attack. Aalyah Del Rosario erupted for a game-high 27 points, while freshman Mikaylah Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers (9-1) erupted from the gate by draining 12 of 23 first-quarter shots to seize a commanding 32-12 advantage, setting the tone for the historic rout.

Although the game was tied at 10-10 in the first quarter, McNeese (3-7) didn't score in the second quarter (30-0) as LSU scored 47 unanswered points to go from a 19-12 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter to a 66-12 lead four minutes into the second half.

The Cowgirls ended the scoring drought in the third quarter but still sank deeper as LSU powered past 100 points before the fourth quarter.

Even with the game firmly in hand, LSU kept the pedal down by pouring in another 33 in the fourth quarter before concluding the decimation.

LSU's offensive onslaught soared beyond its previous record record, the 125 points it put up on Bellarmine in November 2022.

The Tigers' 89-point throttling set program history, eclipsing their 76-point annhilation of Prairie View in 1995.

The runaway win gave LSU 10 consecutive wins under Kim Mulkey.

Angel Reese preordained for superstardom

Angel Reese's superstardom has soared after leading LSU to the 2023 NCAA championship. On court, she has shown flashes of greatness, with her game impressing LSU fans. Off court, her savvy brand building has captivated wider audiences.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, a former LSU star, affectionately calls Reese his "niece." He also heaped massive praise on her by calling Reese "the greatest LSU athlete ever."

In October, Shaq's role as president of basketball operations for Reebok fittingly culminated in the company's first major NIL deal with Reese. She also holds deals with over 10 brands, including Amazon and PlayStation.

Beyond business, she has also stepped foot in pop culture, making a cameo in Latto and Cardi B's hit track "Put it on da Floor." Additionally, she's also interviewed extensively. She made a buzzed-about appearance on the "I’M Athlete" podcast, which is hosted by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Making solid moves on and off the court, Reese's impending professional career looks more monumental by the day. Remarkably, even before entering the WNBA, Reese has amassed a net worth topping $1 million in college, according to finance sources.