Angel Reese’s relationship question makes UCF’s Mikey Williams shy: “I be feeling the same way, oh my god”

Former LSU star Angel Reese interviewed UCF freshman Mikey Williams for Thursday's episode of her podcast, "Unapologetically Angel." Reese asked the guard about his relationship status. He answered he was single but was not ready to date again.

"I just posted today on twitter, I was like, being in this limelight, you've been in public relationships before. I would never post my relationship ever on social media, ever. People be too invested in your relationship, they be trying to follow stuff."

"Bro, I be feeling the same way. That's why.. Oh my god. Social media bro," Williams answered.

Trending

Williams' most well-known relationship was with Arizona Wildcats guard Jada Williams. Meanwhile, Reese's only public relationship was with Xavier forward Cam’Ron Fletcher. The Chicago Sky forward confirmed her relationship in June 2023 in an episode of the "1 Star Recruits" podcast.

However, a year later, in March, Reese announced her break-up via Instagram Live.

"Yeah, I'm single,” she said. "I don't got no man. Don't attach me to no man. That's all I'mma say. That's it.”

"I do what's best for me, that's it. I'm the catch! Let's not get it twisted."

Reese shares when she will go public with her relationship

Being a public-facing figure comes with the risk of losing your privacy and Reese is aware of it. This is one of the reasons why the forward has decided to only reveal her relationship after a certain point.

In an interview with Speedy Morman at ComplexCon 2024, Reese shared her stance on public relationships.

"People always trying to find something, like, every time. It’s exhausting. I think people just need to mind their business," Reese said. "So if you were to go date somebody, they’re still gonna find some little thing that she did in 2016 that you shouldn’t be worried about, and it’s none of their business.

"So, like I said: My private life is my private life. You’ll never see me in a relationship publicly until I’m married."

Reese also added that being in the position she is means her partner does not get to live their life. She quoted an incident where she noticed that her former partner's comments section was full of her name, which she did not like.

"I want them to live their life and I want to live my life and we can live our lives together," she said. "And I don’t like the pressure of dating me being on you. That’s why I keep it also private just to protect the other person, as well."

While she is currently enjoying the WNBA offseason, Reese will return to court soon in Unrivalled, the 3x3 league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

Also read: Angel Reese gives cryptic answer to $2,000,000 net worth reports

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here