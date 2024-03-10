Angel Reese stats last night: How did LSU star perform against Ole Miss?

As the NCAA tournament approaches, fans got a glimpse of what to expect from Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in the game. The Tigers played against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament semi-finals. It was a tough game, with LSU winning 75-67. Angel Reese's dominance was the deciding factor for the #2 seed team.

The power forward, who remains undecided on her plans for next year, led the LSU in points with 21 alongside Flau'jae Johnson, who chipped in with 21.

Moreover, Reese tallied 17 rebounds, giving her her 12th 20-point, 10-rebound game of the year, most among all power forwards in women's college basketball. Reese also added 2 steals and a block in the win.

With an injury scare in her last outing casting doubt over her production, Reese answered all doubts in a dominating display.

While she escaped injury in her previous encounter, LSU did not come out of the game against the Rebels unscathed.

Angel Reese has a warm message for Last-Tear Poa

During the closing stretch of the encounter, Last-Tear Poa fell to the floor after trying to draw a charge on Madison Scott of the Rebels. She landed on her head and neck, leading to teammates helping her up. When the situation seemed tense, she was laid back on the floor as the medical team rushed to her aid.

Last-Tear Poa gets fouled against Ole Miss

While Coach Kim Mulley confirmed that Last-Tear had movement in her limbs, she has been diagnosed with a concussion after being evaluated at the Francis Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.

Although she will be released soon, her status for the SEC Tournament Finals game against an unbeaten South Carolina team remains questionable.

Her injury served as an unorthodox rallying cry. Angel Reese dedicated the victory to Poa, but she was far from the only one. Other teammates, coaches, media members and President William Tate also chipped in with warm wishes for her well-being.

The road to LSU's title defense has begun. In the form of South Carolina, they face arguably their toughest challenge yet. With Last-Tear Poa all but guaranteed to miss the game