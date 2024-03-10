"THIS FOR YOU 13": Angel Reese has warm message for Last-Tear Poa as LSU guard exits game with neck injury

Louisiana State University superstar Angel Reese delivered a warm message to guard Last-Tear Poa, who exited the game against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday due to neck and head injuries.

The No. 8 Lady Tigers outplayed the Rebels, 75-67, in the SEC Tournament semifinals and will next play unbeaten No. 1 South Carolina in the finals.

Reese dedicated the game to Poa, with the six-foot-three forward posting on social media:

I LOVE YOU POA! THIS FOR YOU 13!💜

Reese's teammates and the LSU coaching staff also expressed their love for the five-foot-11 Australian guard on X.

LSU president William Tate urged the school to offer a prayer for the Melbourne, Australia, native:

Two-time Emmy award winner and WAFB sports director Jacques Doucet hailed Poa as a "fan favorite" and hopes that the guard is fine and recovering.

The Southeastern Conference also rallied behind her and showed love for Poa.

College basketball fans posted their prayers and hoped that Poa would be fine. Here are some of the reactions on X:

Some fans questioned how the medical staff handled Poa's injury. Others asked for an investigation into the matter.

Last-Tear Poa diagnosed with a concussion

Last-Tear Poa of the LSU Lady Tigers

Poa has been diagnosed with a concussion and was evaluated in St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina. She is expected to be released soon.

The guard hit her head and neck on the court under the basket late in LSU's eight-point win over Mississippi. She tried to draw a charge on Ole Miss player Madison Scott with a little over six minutes left.

After the fall, Poa had gotten up with help. She stopped and was placed flat on the floor while waiting for the medical team to come into the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Tigers huddled on the sideline to pray as fans chanted "Poa."

LSU coach Kim Mulkey said thay the guard had movement in her limbs when she was taken out of the court. Last-Tear Poa, who started 10 games with the Tigers this season, had five points in 17 minutes before her injury.

