How many times has LSU women's basketball team made the NCAA tournament?

The LSU Tiger's women's basketball team competes in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) under the head coach Kim Mulkey. He has helped them have a successful season this time, leaving a lasting impression in the NCAA tournament.

So without further ado, let's dive into their NCAA tournament history.

History of LSU Women's Basketball Team NCAA Tournament Appearances

LSU women's basketball paved their way into the NCAA tournament in 1981-82. Since then, they have been a competitive presence in the tournament. They have made 27 appearances in total. they have a record of 44 wins and 26 losses in the remarkable tournament.

Their journey in the NCAA tournaments has had key milestones. LSU has reached the Sweet Sixteen on 14 occasions. The Lady Tigers have been to the Elite Eight an impressive eight times.

LSU has made six appearances in the Final Four which reflects their excellence in the tournament. In 2004, after a remarkable season, they lost to Tennessee in the Final Four in a low-scoring (50-52) but very competitive battle.

They went to the Final Four again in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008. They lost to Baylor (57-68) in 2005, to Duke (45-64) in 2006, to Rutgers (35-59) in 2007, and to Tennessee (46-47) again in 2008. LSU has been very close to clinching the title several times in the past.

Has LSU women's basketball team ever won the NCAA championship?

LSU v Vanderbilt

In the 2023 NCAA tournament, LSU faced Iowa Hawkeyes in the championship game. The Tigers displayed spectacular form in the match and secured a historic win with a final score of 102-85. LSU, hence, are the defending champions of the NCAA championship.

In the matchup, Jasmine Carson scored her season high 22-points which ignited the court. Tigers broke the record of the most points scored in a title game and also became the first No. 3 seed to win the tournament.

Angel Reese also grabbed her 34th double-double of the season in this match. On the other hand, Caitlin Clark was the main player for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but her solo contribution couldn't stop the collective effort of LSU women's basketball team from winning the match.

This victory for LSU was a historic moment in the program's history. They were guided by Coach Kim Mulkey who took the Tigers to clinch their first-ever national title.