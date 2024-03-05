How many times has Duke made the NCAA Tournament?

Duke University's Blue Devils men's basketball team stands tall in the NCAA Division I Tournament.

The Blue Devils are competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference under coach Jon Scheyer. Let's dive into their rich history in the NCAA Tournament.

History of Duke's NCAA Tournament appearances

Duke has made consecutive 24 appearances, starting from 1996 to 2019. It has 45 overall appearances in the tournament. It made the Sweet Sixteen 27 times, the Elite Eight on 21 occasions and advanced to the Final Four an impressive 17 times.

The Blue Devils also boast an amazing record in the ACC Tournament, winning a record 21 conference championships.

Has Duke ever won the NCAA championship?

Duke has had unforgettable moments in the NCAA championship, securing the top spot five times.

In 1991, Duke secured its first NCAA title with a hard-fought victory against Kansas Jayhawks. Led by the legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski who took them to glory again in 1992, making it two consecutive NCAA titles.

It clinched the title again in 2001, 2010 and 2015. Duke has an impressive .755 winning percentage in the NCAA Tournament, the best among all Division I programs. Duke players have also won 11 National Player of the Year awards and 36 selections in the NBA draft.

In the 2023-24 season, Duke is second in their conference (ACC). It has a conference record of 15-4 and an overall record of 24-6.

