“Bro is such a hater”: College hoops' fans poke fun at Antonio Brown’s weird Mel Gibson shoutout after Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA scoring record

Caitlin Clark broke Pete Maravich's record of 3,667 points in college basketball history after scoring 35 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, and dishing out 9 assists against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

However, it wasn't just her achievement that caught attention but also the peculiar shoutout from NFL player Antonio Brown. In a bizarre social media post, Brown added a graphic of Mel Gibson alongside his congratulatory message for Clark.

"Congrats to Caitlin Clark on becoming all-time leading scorer."

Expand Tweet

This odd comparison left many scratching their heads and sparked amusement among college hoops fans. They poked fun at Brown's unconventional appreciation for Clark's achievement.

"Bro is such a hater," a fan posted on X

Expand Tweet

Here is how fans are reacting to this bizarre post:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark makes NCAA history on Senior Day

On Senior Day, Iowa Hawke's Caitlin Clark made NCAA history. She broke Pete Maravich's record for most points in Division I college basketball.

In a tight game (93-83) against Ohio State, Clark's free throws nudged her past the old record set by Maravich which stood at 3,617 points. She needed 18 points to top this record before the game.

Surprisingly, Clark picked up this in the first half itself. Reflecting on her journey, Clark expressed gratitude, stating:

"I think just reflecting back over my four years, I’m just very grateful."

Despite her remarkable individual achievements, Clark's humility shines through, as she consistently acknowledges the support of her teammates.

"These people are my best friends and that’s not for show," she remarked. They have my back, and they do a lot of dirty work for me to have fun and take crazy shots. They’re my best friends off the court."

Senior Day was both a celebration of Clark's record-breaking achievement and a chance to recognize her and her fellow seniors' accomplishments for the program.

Looking ahead, Clark acknowledged the possibility of hosting NCAA Tournament games, potentially extending her collegiate career at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"It’ll be a little less bitter. Probably won’t hit me for a little bit more later."

On her potential departure from Lowa Hawkeyes, she said:

"It kind of feels like you're living in a little bit of delusion," she said. "Because this is just so awesome. "I've just had fun,"

It remains to be seen what will be the new benchmark set by Clark before she bids goodbye to college world.