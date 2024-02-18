Antonio Brown has backtracked on his controversial remarks about Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark after she broke the NCAA women's scoring record. The former NFL wide receiver initially made some comments about Clark on X that didn't sit well with many.

However, Brown has now claimed that his previous remarks were meant as a joke. Taking to X once again, he attempted to walk back his controversial statements.

"It was a joke entertainment," Brown tweeted, reacting to a post of his initial comments about Clark.

After Caitlin Clark poured in 49 points against the Michigan Wolverines to capture the NCAAW scoring record, Brown tweeted:

"B***h look like Mel Gibson."

Brown's words against Clark sparked criticism on social media. The former NFL wide receiver has a well-documented history of questionable behavior, with multiple off-field incidents and allegations clouding his otherwise successful professional career.

These include explicit social media posts, accusations of domestic violence, altercations involving law enforcement, and other legal troubles.

Caitlin Clark makes history by breaking the NCAAW scoring record

Caitlin Clark etched her name in the annals of NCAA women's basketball history in Iowa's 106-89 Thursday night win over the Wolverines. In under three minutes, she surpassed Kelsey Plum's career scoring record with an unforgettable 35-foot 3-pointer.

"I don't know if you can really script it any better," Clark said after the game. "Just to do it in this fashion, I'm very grateful. Very thankful to be surrounded by so many people that have been my foundation."

Needing just eight points to break Plum's mark, she poured in 49, taking her tally to 3,569 points.

Her 49-point, 13-assist performance against Michigan saw her directly account for an astonishing 79 of Iowa's 106 total points (74.5%)

Remarkably, Clark achieved this feat in fewer games and with fewer shots than Plum. Her college career is far from over, with more records within her reach.

One such record is the AIAW major-college scoring record of 3,649 held by Lynette Woodard. With her prodigious scoring ability, Clark has a legitimate chance to surpass this milestone as well.

