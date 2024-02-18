Caitlin Clark, the sensational guard from Iowa, has grabbed the attention of NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas after she broke the NCAA women's scoring record.

As the basketball world eagerly anticipates the highly-anticipated showdown between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu during the 2024 All-Star Weekend, Thomas has a different perspective on who should be involved in the three-point contest.

When asked about his prediction on NBA TV, Thomas didn't hesitate to pick Curry as the likely winner of the contest. However, he expressed a desire to see Clark join the contest, saying the Hawkeyes' standout is the best three-point shooter among the three.

"Imma go with Steph, but I'm gonna say this, neither one of them are the greatest shooters," Thomas said. "Right now, that Caitlin Clark, that's who I want to see. I want to see her in this competition. Bring Caitlin in and let her shoot against both of them. Because 22 in Iowa, she's the real deal, that's who should be in this competition."

Caitlin Clark poured in 49 points to break the NCAA scoring record

Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark etched her name in the history books by breaking the NCAA women's scoring record and notching a career-high 49 points in Iowa's 106-89 victory over Michigan on Thursday. With her latest scoring outburst, Clark's remarkable collegiate point tally now stands at 3,569 and continues to rise.

Clark's 49-point masterpiece not only set an Iowa single-game record but also marked her 12th career 40-point performance. However, her brilliance extended beyond mere scoring, as she dished out 13 assists to record her 58th career double-double.

The record-breaking moment arrived early in the first quarter when Clark sank a logo three-pointer. The iconic shot sent the sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena into a frenzy of celebration just 2:12 into the game.

Clark surpassed the record of 3,527 points held by two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum, who set the mark during her time at Washington.