Lynette Woodard scoring record: How far is Caitlin Clark from former Kansas star's record?

Caitlin Clark is the new NCAA women's basketball all-time points record holder after passing former Washington Husky Kelsey Plum. However, Clark will still be chasing the all-time leading scorer in Division I women's college basketball, former Kansas Jayhawk Lynette Woodard.

Woodard's record was set in 1981, prior to the NCAA recognizing women's sports. Therefore, her record does not exist in the NCAA record books.

How far is Caitlin Clark from Lynette Woodard's record?

Caitlin Clark needs 81 more points to pass Lynette Woodard's scoring record. Woodard's record of 3,649 points was set in 1981 when she played four seasons at the University of Kansas. Caitlin Clark's current point total is 3,569 after her record setting performance against Michigan.

When could Caitlin Clark break Lynette Woodard's record?

Based on her average of 32.8 points per game this season, Clark will likely break Woodard's record against Minnesota on Feb. 28, 2024, or against Ohio State on March 3, 2024. If she is unable to break the record in either of these games, she could still do it in the Big Ten Tournament or the NCAA Women's Tournament to close out the season.

Iowa Hawkeyes remaining schedule

Iowa has four games remaining on their regular season schedule after their dominant 106-89 victory over Michigan. Here is a look at Iowa's upcoming games:

Hawkeyes @ No. 14 Indiana- 23 Feb. 2024, 8:00 p.m. EST

Hawkeyes vs Illinois- 25 Feb. 2024, 1:00 p.m. EST

Hawkeyes @ Minnesota- 28 Feb. 2024, 9:00 p.m. EST

Hawkeyes vs No. 2 Ohio State- 3 March 2024, 1:00 p.m. EST

Caitlin Clark's season stats

Clark is averaging a career-high 32.8 points while shooting 47.5% from the field this season. She's also averaging a career high in steals (1.7) and adding 6.9 rebounds along with 8.5 assists.

She posted her new career high in points against Michigan after dropping 49 in her historic performance. She finished with 49 points, 5 rebounds, 13 assists, and connected on nine of her 18 three-point attempts.

The Hawkeyes are on pace for their best finish in Clark's time as she searches for her first NCAA Tournament title.

What's next for Caitlin Clark?

Clark is approaching the end of her senior season after four years at Iowa. She does, however, have one additional season of NCAA eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She could delay her WNBA debut by electing to return for a fifth season at Iowa.

Clark addressed her future decision on SiriusXM College Sports in December, saying:

"Either leave and go to the WNBA draft or stay here for another season. It's a hard decision because in my eyes it's like a win-win. I can go and kind of live out a lifelong dream, or I can stay here and be in college, start working on my master's, or start working on another degree while playing college basketball with some of my best friends."

Whether or not she returns for her fifth season at Iowa, she has already left a generational footprint on not just women's college basketball but the complete history of college hoops.

