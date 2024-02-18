Caitlin Clark vs Lynette Woodard statistical comparison: Collegiate records and more explored

Caitlin Clark surpassed Kelsey Plum's NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring record of 3,527 career points in Iowa's win over Michigan on Thursday. However, Clark still trails University of Kansas' Lynette Woodard in all-time women's college basketball scoring.

Woodard played at Kansas from 1977 to 1981 and tallied 3,649 points. Her record does not exist in NCAA history due to the fact that the NCAA did not officially recognize women's sports until January 13, 1981.

Here is a comparison of the statistics, records and honors of Caitlin Clark and Lynette Woodard.

Caitlin Clark vs Lynette Woodard statistical comparison

Caitlin Clark

Clark is in her fourth season as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her career point total sits at 3,569 and counting. She is averaging 28.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists in her career. She still has one more year of NCAA eligibility if she chooses to forgo the WNBA draft after this season.

This season, Clark's scoring average is at a career-high of 32.8 points. She scored a career-high 49 points in her record-breaking victory over Michigan on Thursday. Her point total will continue to rise this season as Iowa still has four regular season games remaining in addition to the Big Ten and NCAA Women's Tournament.

Lynette Woodard

Lynette Woodard averaged 26.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.8 steals in her four seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks. She shot over 50% from the field every season outside her freshman year (49.7%). Woodard tallied 1,177 total points in just her sophomore season, on her way to putting up her record numbers.

Her collegiate career concluded with 3,649 points, 1,714 rebounds and 522 steals. Her scoring record is even more impressive, considering the three-point line wasn't added to women's college basketball until 1987.

Caitlin Clark vs Lynette Woodard honors and awards comparison

Caitlin Clark

2x NCAA season assist leader (2022, 2023)

2x NCAA season scoring leader (2021, 2022)

Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2021)

2x Big Ten Player of the Year (2022, 2023)

Naismith College Player of the Year (2023)

John R. Wooden Award (2023)

Honda Sports Award (2023)

AP Player of the Year (2023)

Lynette Woodard

4x Kodak All-American (1978, 1979, 1980, 1981)

Honda Sports Award (1981)

Olympic Games Gold Medalist (1984)

1st female member of the Harlem Globetrotters (1985)

Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (1990)

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2004)

Women's Basketball Hall of Fame (2005)