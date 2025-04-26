"Another impressive portal add for new coach Will Wade”: Fans approve Houston transfer Terrance Arceneaux’s commitment to NC State

NC State coach Will Wade secured another commitment for the Wolfpack, adding Houston forward Terrance Arceneaux through the transfer portal. On3 Sports reporter Joe Tipton broke the news on X/Twitter Friday, with Wade drawing praise from fans for his commitment.

Wade has been busy bolstering the Wolfpack's lineup since joining NC State from McNeese State. He secured the commitments of Butler transfer Colt Langdon, Michigan State transfer Tre Holloman and former McNeese State guards Alyn Breed and Qadir Copeland before Arceneaux's arrival.

The Wolfpack faithful couldn't hide their delight after the program bagged another transfer portal recruit.

"Another impressive portal add for new coach Will Wade," one fan wrote.

"Will Wade is going to WIN BIG. NC State made a monster hire!" another fan said.

"Great pickup for Wade. Real baller," another fan replied.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Terrance Arceneaux to the Pack! Let’s go baby! Wade is cooking!" one fan commented.

"NC State is quietly winning the portal. Adding Terrance Arceneaux gives them size, defense, and a championship mindset," another fan said.

"Love this for both sides. Arceneaux is a really good player who couldn’t get a bigger role at Houston because of the quality ahead of him. He’ll be a breakout candidate at NC State, where he’ll get that role. Winning player," a fan tweeted.

"Yeah NC State is gonna be elite," one fan posted.

Terrance Arceneaux averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds through 40 games for the Houston Cougars last season.

How Terrance Arceneaux fared for Houston in 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Cougars advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big 12 Tournament with a 30-4 overall record. They entered the Big Dance as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest regional bracket.

Terrance Arceneaux was one of four Houston players to score in double figures in the Cougars' 78-40 win over SIU Edwardsville in the first round of this year's March Madness. He recorded 10 points, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes of action.

Arceneaux was a non-factor in Houston's next two games, failing to score a single point in the second-round win against Gonzaga and their Sweet 16 victory against Purdue. He found his shooting touch again in Houston's Elite Eight win over Tennessee, scoring eight points in the Cougars' 69-50 victory.

Houston Cougars guard Terrance Arceneaux (#23) reacts as he walks off the court after losing to the Florida Gators in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Photo: Imagn

Arceneaux struggled offensively in the Final Four against Duke, missing all four of his field-goal attempts in Houston's 70-67 win. His final appearance for the Cougars ended in disappointment, going scoreless in Houston's 65-63 loss to the Florida Gators in the national championship game.

