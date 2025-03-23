"Poor ethics and no loyalty": Fans slam McNeese HC Will Wade for emotional speech before leaving for NC State with Amir 'aura' Khan

Will Wade said goodbye to McNeese players in an emotional address following the Cowboys' NCAA Tournament exit on Saturday. Wade gave an impassioned speech focused on his appreciation for the players, acknowledging their contributions to the team's success.

Ad

"You guys made it happen. You guys did it. I'm proud of all of you. I love every one of you," Wade said with tears in his eyes. "You guys were awesome. Just awesome. You guys carried us, man. Carried us."

Here's a video of Wade delivering the speech in the locker room after the Purdue loss (via an X post from Bleacher Report).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, some fans online did not appreciate Wade's emotional farewell given his decision to leave for another job before the season was over.

"Will Wade is just a mercenary. Screws his kids over and over. Same story another team. Poor ethics and no loyalty. Good luck NC State," one user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Recipe for a loss. Openly take another job before the game," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"buddy said y’all not good enough I’m gone," another commented.

"Amir Khan should just become the championship belt of the NCAA tournament. Ditch the championship trophy. If you win it all you get Amir and a golden boombox," one fan joked.

Here are some additional reactions:

"this is the worst NCAA thing I have ever seen. He and his lackey no loyalty carpet ba**er because he had a catch name he’s the best ever," one fan commented.

Ad

"as soon as a better opportunity presented itself he took it but they expect players to stay loyal to programs," another added.

Will Wade brings McNeese student manager Amir Khan to NC State

McNeese pulled off one of the biggest NCAA Tournament upsets this season by taking down the Clemson Tigers in the first round.

Ad

After the loss to Purdue, however, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Will Wade had agreed to a six-year deal to become the next coach at North Carolina State.

However, Wade is expected to bring a familiar face with him to Raleigh — Amir 'Aura' Khan, the Cowboys' student manager who has become a viral sensation over the last few weeks, as per The Fayetteville Observer.

Khan became a hot topic of conversation thanks to how he hypes up the McNeese team with his unique pregame routines, including rapping along to songs and wearing a boombox.

While his exact role is yet to be determined, the report indicates that Khan will join Will Wade's staff at NC State as a graduate manager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here