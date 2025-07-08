“Another VJ Edgecomb”, “Nigerian version of Anthony Edwards”: Fans react as Baylor freshman Tounde Yessoufou impresses in practice

Fans reacted as five-star forward Tounde Yessoufou, who committed to the Baylor Bears in November, impressed in practice. The former St. Joseph Knights star arrived on campus for training last month ahead of his debut college basketball season.

Ad

On Monday, a clip of Yessoufou's performance in training was posted by BR Hoops on Instagram. The talented forward scored an impressive jumper while surrounded by defenders and also registered a thunderous dunk and a nifty steal, which led to a teammate scoring.

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Tounde Yessoufou's performance in practice, with some comparing him with former Baylor star VJ Edgecombe.

"Just like VJ last year, a really really good player but a really bad team that's coached great," one wrote.

"Great value Anthony Edwards," another posted.

"Another VJ Edgecomb," one commented.

"Tounde Yessoufou is Anthony Edwards as Dylan Raiola is to Patrick Mahomes," another wrote.

Ad

"Anyone see Ant Edwards," one commented.

"Nigerian version of Anthony Edwards," another posted.

Fan comments on IG

Tounde Yessoufou reveals why he joined Baylor

Tounde Yessoufou, a highly recruited prospect, chose to join the Baylor Bears over offers from the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Ad

In an ESPN interview, he revealed why he chose to play under coach Scott Drew who managed a fifth consecutive year recruiting a five-star prospect.

"Honestly, it felt like home," Yessoufou said. "It's a small, tight-knit community where everyone genuinely cares for each other. I can focus on myself and my goals without distractions, and their strong faith in God really stood out to me.

Ad

"The program felt special because of their style of play and winning spirit. They've consistently been champions, and I was impressed by their two freshmen, who have a real shot at getting drafted this year."

Yessoufou has been extensively compared with former Baylor star VJ Edgecombe, who was one of the best players in the country and was eventually drafted No. 3 by the Philadelphia 76ers. Yessoufou revealed his NBA dream as a reason why he chose to play under Drew.

Ad

"Their plan is to help me grow as a player, but what stood out the most was how much they believe I can make a big impact on the program with my defense and scoring ability," Yessoufou said.

"I truly believe Baylor can help me reach my ultimate goal of making it to the NBA."

Tounde Yessoufou was the No. 5-ranked small forward and the No. 18-ranked player in the class of 2025, according to ESPN, averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds during the Nike EYBL circuit in a talented field including Duke Blue Devils commits, Cameron and Cayden Boozer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here