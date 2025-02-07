“[Anthony Davis] is going to soon be on the back end of his career and is injury prone”: Flau'jae Johnson questions Mavs on trading Luka Doncic for AD

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson spoke about the biggest trade in the NBA this year on Thursday's episode of her "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast. Former Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was sent to the LA Lakers on Saturday in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

While Johnson expressed shock about this trade, she questioned the reasoning behind bringing Davis to Dallas. Before Saturday, Doncic was set to be the face of the Mavericks franchise, taking it to its first championship since 2011.

"They talking about planning for the future, but I don't understand how you plan it for the future and then you trade him for a guy that is going to soon be on the back end of his career and is very injury-prone," Johnson said (37:05).

"Although he played in 90% of the games in the last two years, a lot of people know Anthony Davis to be ... one of the basketball players that's usually hurt or you know not playing in playoffs."

The 31-year-old Anthony Davis has struggled with injuries in the previous year. During the 2020-21 season, he played in just 36 games, and the next season he suited up in 40. Last year was the first time since 2017-18 that Davis played 70+ games in a season.

With all things considered, it seems like the LA Lakers came out as the winner in this trade deal, something Flau'jae Johnson agreed with. Luka Doncic is expected to sharpen his skills under the wing of LeBron James and could take over when the veteran retires in a few years.

Flau'jae Johnson gives her predictions for the Luka Doncic-LeBron James duo

While the Lakers are set to be one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference, Flau'jae Johnson believes they are yet to be a title contender. She reasoned chemistry as one issue that could cause problems for LeBron James & Co. as they try to work out a rhythm around their new star.

Regardless, Johnson believes this was a great moment for basketball in general.

"I still think it's going to be great basketball and I think Luka being able to be under LeBron like this is going to make him one of the greatest players in the world," she said. "LeBron can teach him so much. His IQ is already insane. His pace is insane. Now, giving Luka's game with LeBron's IQ: Le-greatness."

Flau'jae Johnson and the No. 6 Tigers are on an incredible run as they won Thursday's matchup against Missouri 71-60. They now have a 24-1 overall record and next play Tennessee on Sunday.

