Anthony Walker injury: What happened to Indiana forward during game vs Minnesota?

Indiana Hoosiers forward Anthony Walker suffered a right knee injury in Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Walker hurt his knee at the 16:32 mark of the second half at Williams Arena and was assisted off the court as he couldn't put any weight on his leg. Before the injury, Walker had six points, one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench.

After the game, Indiana coach Mike Woodson said there was no update on the forward as he was still getting tests done, but he hoped to have more information on Thursday.

Anthony Walker transferred to Indiana this season after four years at Miami. With the Hoosiers, Walker is averaging 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 29 outings.

Following Walker's injury, senior guard Anthony Leal replaced him in the lineup. The Hoosiers did beat Minnesota 70-58 on Wednesday.

Indiana and Anthony Walker won't be in March Madness

The injury to Anthony Walker is just the latest in a disappointing season for the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers are 17-13 and are projected not to make it into the March Madness tournament. Although Indiana has struggled, the Hoosiers are expected to keep coach Mike Woodson next season.

Woodson, however, has a hefty buyout in his contract, which is why Indiana will likely retain him, per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.

"Under the terms of his original contract, Woodson would have been owed 100% of remaining compensation through March 31, 2025, and then 50% thereafter," Osterman reported. "In addition to his raise last summer, Woodson also gained an extra year of full buyout protection.

"Indiana would now owe all remaining guaranteed compensation — roughly $12.6 million on April 1 and reducing monthly — through March 30, 2026."

Woodson has been the head coach of Indiana since the 2021-22 season and has a record of 61-39 with the school. However, the Hoosiers won't make the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, which is disappointing news for Indiana fans.

Also read: "Indiana is so pathetic": Mike Woodson's latest job update with Hoosiers has fans throwing wild reactions

Poll : Do you think Indiana should fire Mike Woodson? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion