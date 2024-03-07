"Indiana is so pathetic": Mike Woodson's latest job update with Hoosiers has fans throwing wild reactions

The Indiana Hoosiers had an interesting decision to make with coach Mike Woodson as the team has struggled to get relevancy this season. However, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and other outlets reported on Wednesday that Woodson will remain the coach for the program for the 2024-25 season.

The Indiana Hoosiers (16-13) are ninth in the Big Ten with an 8-10 record in conference action. The team has been a middling program and has done well in his three seasons thus far. He holds a 60-39 record but is 29-29 in conference games.

Social media had some crazy reactions to the report about Mike Woodson getting at least one more season.

Mike Woodson has made the NCAA Tournament in his first two seasons with the program, but Bracket Matrix does not have the Hoosiers making March Madness this season. Their one shot is to win the Big Ten Tournament, which is going to be a lot easier said than done.

Can Mike Woodson lead the Indiana Hoosiers to the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Indiana Hoosiers have been a decent team as they have some solid talent, but they are struggling in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball. With players like forward Malik Reneau and center Kel'el Ware, this program has a lot of talent but has failed to get going.

Mike Woodson's team has been struggling this season as it has lost eight of its previous 12 games, so this is a tough time for the reports. Woodson has gone 1-2 in the NCAA Tournament, so the Hoosiers could have a tough time if they get in.

However, things are going to be difficult as they are navigating against teams like the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers, No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers to name a few. This program has not shown the capability to go on a run against some incredible programs so winning the Big Ten Tournament is a long shot.

