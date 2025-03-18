AP All-America teams released: Full list of players announced ft. Cooper Flagg, Johni Broome and more

With March Madness on the horizon, the Associated Press unveiled its All-American teams on Tuesday, showcasing the most dominant players in men's college basketball this season. Below is the full list of honorees.

Associated Press All-America teams

First Team

The first team recognizes the players deemed to be the best in the country by AP voters. This year, the exclusive lineup features five players, including two unanimous selections. Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome were both unanimously chosen for the First Team. Here are the stars honored on the AP First Team.

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 6-9, 205, Freshman; Newport, Maine; 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists

Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, 235, Fifth year; Plant City, Florida; 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists

Braden Smith, Purdue, 6-0, 180, Junior; Westfield, Indiana; 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists

Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, 185, Fifth year; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida, 6-2, 195, Senior; Lake Wales, Florida; 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists

Second Team

The AP Second Team honors standout players who narrowly missed a First Team selection. Here are the athletes recognized this season.

JT Toppin, Texas Tech, 6-9, 210, Sophomore; Dallas, Texas; 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists

Kam Jones, Marquette, 6-4, 185, Senior; Cordova, Tennessee; 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists

John Tonje, Wisconsin, 6-5, 222, Sixth Year; Omaha, Nebraska; 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists

PJ Haggerty, Memphis, 6-3, 192, Sophomore; Crosby, Texas; 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists

RJ Luis Jr., St. John’s, 6-7, 196, Junior; Miami, Florida; 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Third Team

Associated Press' Third Team recognizes five influential college basketball players who missed a spot on the First or Second Team. This season, it includes players from top programs, including No. 1 seed Houston.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, 7-0, 235, Fifth Year; St. Louis, Missouri; 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee, 5-9, 160, Senior; Long Island, New York; 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists

Eric Dixon, Villanova, 6-8, 260, Fifth Year; Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists

LJ Cryer, Houston, 6-1, 185, Fifth Year; Katy, Texas; 15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists (4

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, 7-2, 255, Fifth Year; Alexandria, Virginia; 17.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists

Honorable Mentions

The honorable mentions list the ten players who garnered the most votes without earning All-American honors. Here are this year's selections.

Nique Clifford, Colorado State

Donovan Dent, New Mexico

Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville

Tre Johnson, Texas

Curtis Jones, Iowa State

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Derik Queen, Maryland

Maxime Reynaud, Stanford

Javon Small, West Virginia

Bennett Stirtz, Drake.

