AP All-America teams released: Full list of players announced ft. Cooper Flagg, Johni Broome and more

With March Madness on the horizon, the Associated Press unveiled its All-American teams on Tuesday, showcasing the most dominant players in men's college basketball this season. Below is the full list of honorees.
Associated Press All-America teams
First Team
The first team recognizes the players deemed to be the best in the country by AP voters. This year, the exclusive lineup features five players, including two unanimous selections. Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome were both unanimously chosen for the First Team. Here are the stars honored on the AP First Team.
- Cooper Flagg, Duke, 6-9, 205, Freshman; Newport, Maine; 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists
- Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, 235, Fifth year; Plant City, Florida; 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Braden Smith, Purdue, 6-0, 180, Junior; Westfield, Indiana; 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists
- Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, 185, Fifth year; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Walter Clayton Jr., Florida, 6-2, 195, Senior; Lake Wales, Florida; 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists
Second Team
The AP Second Team honors standout players who narrowly missed a First Team selection. Here are the athletes recognized this season.
- JT Toppin, Texas Tech, 6-9, 210, Sophomore; Dallas, Texas; 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists
- Kam Jones, Marquette, 6-4, 185, Senior; Cordova, Tennessee; 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists
- John Tonje, Wisconsin, 6-5, 222, Sixth Year; Omaha, Nebraska; 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists
- PJ Haggerty, Memphis, 6-3, 192, Sophomore; Crosby, Texas; 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists
- RJ Luis Jr., St. John’s, 6-7, 196, Junior; Miami, Florida; 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Third Team
Associated Press' Third Team recognizes five influential college basketball players who missed a spot on the First or Second Team. This season, it includes players from top programs, including No. 1 seed Houston.
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, 7-0, 235, Fifth Year; St. Louis, Missouri; 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee, 5-9, 160, Senior; Long Island, New York; 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists
- Eric Dixon, Villanova, 6-8, 260, Fifth Year; Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists
- LJ Cryer, Houston, 6-1, 185, Fifth Year; Katy, Texas; 15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, 7-2, 255, Fifth Year; Alexandria, Virginia; 17.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Honorable Mentions
The honorable mentions list the ten players who garnered the most votes without earning All-American honors. Here are this year's selections.
- Nique Clifford, Colorado State
- Donovan Dent, New Mexico
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
- Chucky Hepburn, Louisville
- Tre Johnson, Texas
- Curtis Jones, Iowa State
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
- Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
- Derik Queen, Maryland
- Maxime Reynaud, Stanford
- Javon Small, West Virginia
- Bennett Stirtz, Drake.
