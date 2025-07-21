  • home icon
By Victor Isikhueme
Modified Jul 21, 2025 18:47 GMT
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn
Oakland Soldiers’ Tyran Stokes - Source: Image via Imagn

On Sunday, a post on social media showed five-star recruit Tyran Stokes' gesture towards the sidelines. Sports Center NEXT shared a post on Instagram from a matchup during an EYBL game, as Stokes provided an assist from a pass that led to a 3-point shot from the corner.

The Instagram carousel contained a snapshot of the reaction and footage of the gesture from Stokes. The 6-foot-7 player pointed toward the sidelines, specifically in the direction of Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, which sent fans into a frenzy about where the standout may be leaning.

“Tyran Stokes pointed to the college coaches after this dime 😂🔥,” the caption read.
The small forward out of Notre Dame High School in California is ranked No. 95 by ESPN. With offers already on the table from Arkansas, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky and Oregon, fans were quick to read into his body language in the comment section.

“So Arizona or Kansas,” a fan commented.
“Still going to Kansas,” another fan stated.

The debate among fans continued as some fans chipped in with their thoughts on the gesture. A few others pushed back as the explanations did not convince them.

“Tyran to Arizona confirmed,” another fan said, referencing the connection with Coach Lloyd, who recently coached Stokes at the FIBA U19 World Cup with Team USA
“Y’all must’ve forgot who coached the gold medal winning U19 team…” another fan commented.
“He pointed at Tommy Lloyd but I'd be shocked if he goes there after the lack of minutes he received at the FIBA World Cup,” one fan wrote.
Fans buzz as 5-star recruit Tyran Stokes points toward both Tom Izzo and Tommy Lloyd during EYBL game - Image source: Instagram/sportscenternext
Stokes' journey began in Louisville, Kentucky, where he started playing basketball in first grade. He lived in San Diego, Atlanta and Napa before enrolling at Prolific Prep ahead of his freshman year.

Tyran Stokes gives back with Back-to-School Drive in hometown

Tyran Stokes took time away from the court to give back to the community with an announcement on X. The five-star recruit is set to host his first-ever back-to-school drive in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, on Aug. 2 at Wyandotte Park. It will feature games, giveaways and an opportunity for local kids to connect with one of the nation's most promising young athletes.

The forward, attending Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, was a key part of the USA Basketball team that went undefeated to win gold at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland.

During the tournament, Stokes made history by becoming the first American player to record a triple-double in the U19 World Cup. He posted 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 140–67 win over Jordan. That impressive performance contributed to his third gold medal with Team USA, following triumphs at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey.

Not long after his international success, Stokes returned stateside and dominated Session 4 of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). Playing for the Oakland Soldiers, he opened the tournament with 31 points on 64.2% shooting, along with nine rebounds and three assists.

Edited by Krutik Jain
