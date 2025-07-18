  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • 5-star prospect Tyran Stokes drops 35 points in style wearing Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Total Orange’

5-star prospect Tyran Stokes drops 35 points in style wearing Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Total Orange’

By Pranav Khatri
Published Jul 18, 2025 11:47 GMT
Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle - Source: Imagn
Tyran Stokes continues to display tremendous performances in AAU Basketball. The 6-foot-7 small forward is representing the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL, along with the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Jason Crowe Jr.

Two days ago, Stokes wore an unreleased edition of the 2024 WNBA Champion Sabrina Ionescu's Sabrina 3's during the Soldiers' debut game against Team Final in the Nike Peach Jam. This time, Stokes led his team to a 97-71 win against MoKan Elite in Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Total Orange.’

Some of his highlights were uploaded on Instagram by SLAM High School.

The highlights saw Stokes convert from behind the arc with ease and make his way through traffic in the paint and dunk the ball. This marked their second win at the Peach Jam, with them sitting third in Division D with a 2-2 record and two points.

Stokes recorded another double-double with 35 points on 13-for-21 shooting, including 50.0% from behind the arc. He also grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out three assists, stole the ball twice and recorded three blocks in 31:10 minutes. He also converted 4-of-7 of his free throws.

While Crowe Jr. did not play in this game, Compass Prep's Kalek House stepped up and recorded 23 points, one rebound, four assists and three steals in 27:32 minutes. He shot 40.9%, including 3-for-9 from behind the arc.

This performance comes after the crowd chanted "overrated" towards Stokes and Crowe Jr. during their massive 73-51 loss against Expressions on Wednesday.

Stokes will enter his senior year at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California. Last season, he led his team to a 28-8 record and a 5-2 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League. He led the team to the finals, before they lost to Duke Blue Devils signee Nik Khamenia's Harvard-Westlake.

Tough competition among three programs to sign Tyran Stokes

Tyran Stokes from the Class of 2026 has earned numerous offers from prominent programs across the country. However, he has only made three formal visits: to Louisville on October 3 last year, to Kansas on April 19, and to Kentucky on June 8 this year.

These three programs lead the race to land Stokes, according to On3's recruitment prediction machine. The Cardinals have a 32.4% chance, followed by the Wildcats with a 28.3% prediction and the Jayhawks with a 24.3% probability.

Stokes still has another year of high school left.

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Edited by Krutik Jain
