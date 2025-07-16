"Sab didn’t even wear them yet": Hoops fans react as Tyran Stokes makes Peach Jam debut in latest Sabrina 3's 

Tyran Stokes helped the Oakland Soldiers tip off the Nike EYBL Peach Jam with a win against Team Final on Monday. While he displayed his usual scoring prowess, it was his shoes that grabbed the headlines this time.

Stokes made his Peach Jam debut in the 2024 WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu's signature shoe, Sabrina 3. SLAM High School posted some highlights of the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, per On3's Industry Rankings, on Instagram as he dominated the defense with his powerful dunks.

Hoops fans were excited to see Stokes play in the new shoes and shared their reactions in the comments section.

Hoops fans react as Tyran Stokes makes his Peach Jam debut in the latest Sabrina 3's (Image via Instagram @slam_hs)

"Mike Bibby moment, Sab didn’t even wear them yet," a fan commented.

"them shoes is fire," another fan said.

"Na ts crazy man.. imagine jason crowe and tyran stokes playing in the same team in college.. jasons passing + stokes explosiveness lol we witnessing history here folks.. you dont see this often," one fan wrote.

"This sh*t getting outrageous I love it kid," a fan added.

"Shoes are [fire] stokes is [fire] Jason crowe is [fire] whats really stopping Oakland from winning the peach jam really? The big 2 are gon lead the charge every game, I mean even wen stokes wasn't playing Jason crowe was dropping 30 points something man they really got some going on here," one fan commented.

"Y he look bigger than everybody he only 6’7 he playing against people 6’8 6’9 7’0 that’s crazy," another fan said.

"Wearing the ops team colors is another level of competitiveness," one fan wrote.

Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. lead Oakland Soldiers to win in Nike Peach Jam

The Oakland Soldiers commenced their Nike Peach Jam campaign with an 86-75 win against Team Final on Monday. Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2026, finished with a game-high 29 points on 7-for-18 shooting, including 3-for-9 from beyond the arc.

He also converted 12-for-16 of his free throws and grabbed two rebounds and dished out four assists in 26:34 minutes.

Meanwhile, Tyran Stokes recorded a double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 32 minutes. They will now face Expressions next on Tuesday.

