Slam High School shared a post about Tyran Stokes’ numbers as he continued to attract attention. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Slam HS celebrated Stokes’s numbers after he put up 23 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, sharing highlights of his plays.

Tyran Stokes’ performance, while impressive, sparked plenty of buzz after fans spotted that he reportedly dropped 23 points on just five made shots in the video caption.

“#1 ranked Tyran Stokes is making this look easy 🔥 He went for 23 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and another win🚨,” the caption read

The comment section of the highlight quickly turned into a debate about how Stokes’ points were tallied, as fans questioned the calculation of the points.

“How can you drop 23 on 5 made shots 😂,” one commenter asked

“So we flexing free throws 😭,” another fan said.

Tyran Stokes made headlines at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in July by recording a historic triple-double in Team USA’s 140-67 rout of Jordan with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Fans continued to debate the accuracy of his numbers in the comment section.

“I just watched 6 baskets,” another fan commented.

“So he was basically getting a heap of and-1s and a few actual buckets correct,” one fan wrote.

“Lightskin LeBron,” a fan said.

College hoops fans react as Tyran Stokes impresses flexes his prowess with another win - Image source: Instagram/slam_hs

The notion that Stokes racked up his points through free throws and and-1 opportunities was a common explanation from other fans. Some fans were not as skeptical as they expressed their excitement about his dominance.

Stokes has reportedly received offers from major college programs including Arkansas, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky and Oregon.

Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. Combine for 64 Points in EYBL matchup

The summer hoops circuit was in full swing after an impressive performance at the Nike EYBL Session 4 in North Augusta from Jason Crowe Jr. and Tyran Stokes. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Overtime shared footage of the Oakland Soldiers duo combining for 64 of their team’s 76 points on Saturday.

Crowe Jr., the EYBL’s leading scorer in average points per game, is reportedly one of the most sought-after players in the 2026 class. He finished with 37 points, shooting 14-of-26 from the field. Stokes also showed why he’s the consensus No. 1 player in his class, putting up 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope was in attendance, monitoring both players.

Bryson Howard, a rising 6-foot-4 small forward, made a case for elite status with an impressive 36 points from 72% shooting.

He also shot 5-of-6 from three-point range, with seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks. With reportedly already over 25 scholarship offers, Howard is emerging as one of the most impressive prospects in the EYBL.

