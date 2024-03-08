Arizona vs UCLA injury report and predictions, March 7: Latest on Berke Buyuktuncel and more

We have an exciting matchup in the Pac-12 Conference as the fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins face off tonight and the injury report seemingly is pretty clean. However, some players are going to pop up on the injury report, so let's take a closer look at what players are going to potentially be sidelined for this game.

Arizona vs UCLA injury report

Berke Buyuktuncel, UCLA

Both programs have been incredibly healthy to the key players in their rotation but freshman forward Berke Buyuktuncel suffered a wrist injury earlier this season that cost him a handful of games. However, he has seemingly cleared any injury concerns as he is back on the court and playing at 100 percent.

Buyuktuncel has played 22 games and recorded 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.4 blocks in 17.4 minutes per game. He needs to improve his shooting percentages as he is shooting 38.2% from the floor, 28.6% from beyond the arc and 62.8% from the charity stripe.

Arizona vs UCLA predictions

According to ESPN Bet, the Arizona Wildcats are 8.5-point road favorites in this game and it makes a lot of sense with their talent throughout the roster. Led by guard Caleb Love, this offense is averaging 90.3 points per game while shooting 49.5% from the floor as a team.

The Wildcats are far and away the better rebounding program as well with almost nine full rebounds separating these programs. UCLA has an uphill climb but they play well inside Pauley Pavilion. Arizona is far and away the better program but do not count out this UCLA team from keeping the game close.

However, it is difficult to bet against one of the best offensive programs to have an off night. Expect the Arizona Wildcats to coast to an easy victory and cover the spread.

