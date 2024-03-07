USC vs Arizona State injury report and predictions, March 7: Latest on Brycen Long, Zane Meeks and more

The USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils battle it out inside Galen Center in a Pac-12 matchup on Thursday. Both teams have dealt with many players popping up on the injury report, and it could be intriguing to see how these teams wind up heading into the Pac-12 Tournament. Which players are on the injury report, and will they be able to play?

USC vs. Arizona State injury report

Brycen Long, Arizona State

Senior guard Brycen Long has not seen the court for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2024 as he is dealing with an undisclosed illness. Long has not played since Dec. 20 against the Northwestern Wildcats, and in his six games, he shot the ball well. He was 7 for 9 from beyond the arc, so his shooting ability will be sorely missed for the postseason.

Zane Meeks, Arizona State

Senior forward Zane Meeks has been out for a long time. He has not played since Nov. 24 and is recovering from a foot injury. Meeks will not be available for this game as he returns to 100%. Meeks has played in five games and tests the Sun Devils' depth.

USC vs. Arizona State predictions

The USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils have struggled throughout the season, but this will be a good game with the bottom of the Pac-12 being so close. The Trojans have some solid options, such as Isaiah Collier, D.J. Rodman and Boogie Ellis, while the Sun Devils lack the talent to keep them in check.

South Carolina is the more prolific offensive program in this matchup and should be able to shoot the ball well against a decent Arizona State defense. The sportsbooks have the Trojans being favored by 9.5 points. Expect to see the Arizona State Wildcats cover the spread, but the USC Trojans to win this game.

