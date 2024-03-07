3 takeaways from John Calipari's press conference after Kentucky's 93-77 win over Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats were able to pick up a 93-77 home victory over an unranked Vanderbilt Commodores. Coach John Calipari spoke with the assembled media after the game and below are some of the key points he hit on as the team looks towards gearing up for the postseason.

John Calipari Press Conference Takeaways

#1 Rob Dillingham is a star

Rob Dillingham had a great game as he was able to lead the team with 23 points despite coming off the bench. Coach Calipari praised him and said:

"If he's choosing to play that way [as a facilitator], he's as good as there is in the country."

That is some high praise for a star player at Kentucky as Calipari has seen a lot of different talents throughout his coaching career.

#2 This team has depth

Calipari was asked about potentially shortening his rotations as we approach the postseason but it sounds like he loves the depth the Wildcats possess. They were able to have 11 different players log action in this game and that makes the team a lot better if injuries or foul troubles occur.

#3 D.J. Wagner is turning the corner

There was a point where D.J. Wagner was unable to hit the three-ball while recovering from an injury. However, he has heated up in a major way and connected on 9-of-14 from beyond the arc in his previous three games.

Calipari discussed how Wagner was still producing despite not shooting the basketball well. Now that he is heating up with his shooting stroke, Kentucky is an even better program and tougher to compete with.

