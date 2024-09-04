Arkansas starting lineup: Predicting John Calipari's starting five for 2024-25 season

Most of John Calipari’s first-ever roster in Fayetteville is solidified. The 2012 championship coach has 13 scholarship players on his first Arkansas roster. Four of those come from his last season’s Kentucky roster, joining two walkons to complete the lineup.

Moreover, Arkansas emerged as a late favorite to add Northern Illinois transfer David Coit, but the guard committed to Kansas, signaling no more changes in Razorbacks’ lineup.

On that note, let’s look at the possible starting unit that Calipari will roll with for the 2024-25 season.

John Calipari's Arkansas starting lineup prediction for the 2024-25 season

Even though John Calipari had to build much of the Razorbacks roster from scratch, it's still his classic lineup of talent class, with six freshmen. Boogie Fland has the potential for making it to the to- five, due to his reputation as one of the best shooters in the 2024 class.

Considering that, John Calipari's first starting five could look something like this:

Guard DJ Wagner

Guard Boogie Fland

Guard Johnell Davis

Forward Trevon Brazile

Forward Jonas Aidoo

Unlike Mark Pope's desire for a 3-point first system in Kentucky, Calipari hasn't revealed his approach. Hence, Arkansas' starting lineup could change significantly at the start of the season.

Other players who could feature on Arkansas' starting lineup

Zvonimir Ivisic’s seven-foot-two frame makes him perfect for frontcourt and paint protection. Moreover, the Croatian has been on the NBA radar for years, which speaks volumes of his talent.

However, Ivisic has only had one year of college experience, playing 15 games off the bench last season under Calipari. He could earn starting minutes this year based on game-time situations.

Moreover, another Kentucky transfer, Adou Thiero, is a promising option for a starting role. Even though his presence would put pressure on the opposing basket, Calipari will have to pair him up with consistent 3-point shooters to open the floor.

That could restrict changes on the top order, pitting Fland, Wagner and Davis to the frontcourt with added pressure to convert long shots.

Nevertheless, Calipari could operate with two shooters in the top order and pair Thiero with Trevon Brazile, deploying a unique mix of his most athletic wings and best shooters on the floor.

