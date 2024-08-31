"You don’t want to be somewhere where you’re just tolerated": Tubby Smith opens up on John Calipari's move from Kentucky to Arkansas

One of the biggest talking points in the offseason was John Calipari’s Kentucky exit. The winningest active coach shocked fans when he left UK for the Arkansas Razorbacks. However, there was underlying tension brewing between Calipari and Wildcats Nation.

Former Kentucky coach Tubby Smith saw it firsthand. Smith was at the Bridgestone Arena when the Wildcats played Texas A&M. Calipari’s crew lost by 10, prompting the most passionate fans in college basketball to leave the arena.

Smith believes this moment helped him understand the reason behind Calipari’s move.

“I know how tough it was for Cal and I told him that," Tubby Smith told Kentucky Sports Radio. "But again, you don’t want to be somewhere where you’re just tolerated. People end up, if you’re not careful, familiarity may breed contempt," he added.

Trending

During his storied Kentucky tenure, Calipari led the team to an NCAA title and produced 50 NBA-caliber players.

However, the Wildcats suffered their worst five-year stretch since the 1941-42 season. The program earned only three NCAA Tournament berths in that time, losing once in the second round and twice in the first.

John Calipari wants Arkansas players to dream big

Despite his coaching style being among the NCAA's most successful, John Calipari is still getting to know his newest roster.

The veteran coach focuses intently on his players' mental conditioning and chemistry. He teaches his players to think like kings and embrace their unique sides.

"How do I get these guys to think different? to think bigger?" Calipari shared his summer approach during a press conference in late July.

"I'm trying to get them to think like kings, because kings think different. And I've got to get these kids to understand, 'I want you to think big and dream big, but you must work bigger.'" he added.

Calipari seems to be communicating intently with fans as well, encouraging them to show maximum support and sharing realistic expectations for the upcoming season.

With his coaching methods noted, Calipari's recruiting strategy already has support from iconic former Razorbacks coach Nolan Richardson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here