Arkansas vs South Carolina: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Jamarii Thomas

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Mar 12, 2025 18:04 GMT
Images via Instagram pages of both teams

Arkansas vs South Carolina tipped off on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. The game kicked off the action in the SEC Tournament as the No. 16-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (12-19) tried to pull off an upset over the No. 9-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12).

Heading into the contest, the Razorbacks were playing well, having won their previous two games. However, their most recent loss was a 72-53 defeat to South Carolina on March 1. Conversely, the Gamecocks had lost two straight games after trouncing Arkansas at the beginning of March.

While the Gamecocks pulled off the upset in early March, the sportsbooks favored Arkansas before the game started. Arkansas was a -202 favorite, and South Carolina was a +167 underdog.

Arkansas vs South Carolina box score

Team 1st2ndTotal
South Carolina3030
Arkansas4747
Arkansas Razorbacks stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
Zvonimir Ivisic0 for 10 for 02 for 203300011
Karter Knox0 for 30 for 10 for 001110000
Trevon Brazile2 for 32 for 32 for 202202001
Johnell Davis3 for 70 for 22 for 200011000
D.J. Wagner4 for 72 for 50 for 000040021
Billy Richmond III2 for 31 for 10 for 010120100
Jonas Aidoo6 for 70 for 12 for 217801100
South Carolina Gamecocks stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Collin Murray-Boyles3 for 41 for 22 for 2044100129
Nick Pringle0 for 20 for 00 for 0000010120
Zachary Davis0 for 50 for 31 for 2011010101
Jamarii Thomas4 for 82 for 20 for 00001001110
Jacobi Wright1 for 31 for 10 for 0000310103
Jordan Butler2 for 21 for 10 for 0022001015
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk0 for 00 for 00 for 0022000110
Morris Ugusuk0 for 00 for 00 for 0000000010
Arden Conyers0 for 20 for 22 for 2011100002

Arkansas vs South Carolina game summary

