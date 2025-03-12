Arkansas vs South Carolina: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Jamarii Thomas
Arkansas vs South Carolina tipped off on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. The game kicked off the action in the SEC Tournament as the No. 16-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (12-19) tried to pull off an upset over the No. 9-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12).
Ad
Heading into the contest, the Razorbacks were playing well, having won their previous two games. However, their most recent loss was a 72-53 defeat to South Carolina on March 1. Conversely, the Gamecocks had lost two straight games after trouncing Arkansas at the beginning of March.
While the Gamecocks pulled off the upset in early March, the sportsbooks favored Arkansas before the game started. Arkansas was a -202 favorite, and South Carolina was a +167 underdog.
Ad
Trending
Arkansas vs South Carolina box score
Team
1st
2nd
Total
South Carolina
30
30
Arkansas
47
47
Ad
Arkansas Razorbacks stats
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
Zvonimir Ivisic
0 for 1
0 for 0
2 for 2
0
3
3
0
0
0
1
1
Karter Knox
0 for 3
0 for 1
0 for 0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
Trevon Brazile
2 for 3
2 for 3
2 for 2
0
2
2
0
2
0
0
1
Johnell Davis
3 for 7
0 for 2
2 for 2
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
D.J. Wagner
4 for 7
2 for 5
0 for 0
0
0
0
4
0
0
2
1
Billy Richmond III
2 for 3
1 for 1
0 for 0
1
0
1
2
0
1
0
0
Jonas Aidoo
6 for 7
0 for 1
2 for 2
1
7
8
0
1
1
0
0
Ad
South Carolina Gamecocks stats
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Collin Murray-Boyles
3 for 4
1 for 2
2 for 2
0
4
4
1
0
0
1
2
9
Nick Pringle
0 for 2
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
Zachary Davis
0 for 5
0 for 3
1 for 2
0
1
1
0
1
0
1
0
1
Jamarii Thomas
4 for 8
2 for 2
0 for 0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
10
Jacobi Wright
1 for 3
1 for 1
0 for 0
0
0
0
3
1
0
1
0
3
Jordan Butler
2 for 2
1 for 1
0 for 0
0
2
2
0
0
1
0
1
5
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
0 for 0
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
2
2
0
0
0
1
1
0
Morris Ugusuk
0 for 0
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Arden Conyers
0 for 2
0 for 2
2 for 2
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
Arkansas vs South Carolina game summary
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here