  • "As close to a Tristan Newton clone as you can get": Analyst picks one player that can replicate 2x national champion's role for Dan Hurley's UConn

"As close to a Tristan Newton clone as you can get": Analyst picks one player that can replicate 2x national champion's role for Dan Hurley's UConn

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified May 30, 2025 11:22 GMT
UConn coach Dan Hurley and Silas Demary Jr.
UConn coach Dan Hurley and Silas Demary Jr.

UConn coach Dan Hurley's Huskies fell short of defending their national championship after an underwhelming season. The Huskies also lost their Big East crown to coach Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm.

Hurley has bolstered his roster ahead of next season, securing the commitment of talented guard Silas Demary Jr. from the Georgia Bulldogs via the transfer portal.

During Thursday's segment of the "Big East Energy" podcast, analyst Mark Zanetto hailed the signing of Demary, likening him to former Huskies star Tristen Newton, who led the Huskies to two national championships (5:00).

"I hate to keep putting these labels on players because I did it last year, and when it didn't happen, people definitely jumped on that—but in terms of the players, not me," Zanetto said. "I don't care. You can razz me all you want.
"But Silas is as close to a Tristen Newton clone as you could get. I think he's probably a little more talented, but whether that equates to winning is another thing. Malachi Smith is a more talented version of Hassan Diarra, and having those two experienced, tough, ball-dominant guards who really fit the early system like a glove."
UConn transfer addresses Tristen Newton comparisons

Silas Demary Jr. starred for the Georgia Bulldogs last season, averaging 13.5 points on 39.6% shooting from the floor and 37.4% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Following the announcement of his commitment to the UConn Huskies, Demary revealed his ambitions during a Zoom call on April 3 while highlighting the Tristen Newton comparisons.

"I wanted to be the next great (UConn) point guard," Demary said. "I would definitely say that's a fair comparison. When I was on my visit at UConn, they showed me how they would use me, there were a lot of Tristen's highlights. Him defending, being able to make shots, make plays. That was the mold that they were showing me and I was like, 'I can see myself going there and doing the same type of things he does.'
"When he was there, he had an incredible jump, coming from ECU to UConn, winning that ring ... Looking at his growth from where he came from ... it was a great thing for me to see, because we have a lot of the same similarities and traits."

Silas Demary Jr. will have big shoes to fill as Tristen Newton led Dan Hurley's team to two national championships and was the 2024 Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

