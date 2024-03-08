"ASUN BASKETBALL IS ELECTRIC": NCAAB fans go crazy as Stephan Swenson caps off a perfect comeback vs. Jacksonville with a game-winning 3-pointer

It's almost that time of the year again. For most of the year, basketball conversations are dominated by the NBA. However, during March, most of the conversation in the basketball spectrum shifts to the excitement of March Madness and college basketball. This season has been no different and we might have gotten our first classic.

The ASUN Semi-Finals already gave us a taste of everything that makes March Madness one of the most exciting times of the year. A true Cinderella story in the form of the Jacksonville Dolphins had already dispatched the #1-seeded E.Kentucky. With barely 10 seconds left on the clock, it seemed like a similar result would play against the second-seeded Stetson Hatters.

However, Stephan Swenson had different plans. Calling a quick isolation, the budding superstar stopped on a dime, and making his number and namesake Stephen Curry proud, drilled the 3-pointer to give his team an 88-87 victory.

His historic exploits were a mere glimpse into the excitement that March Madness typically offers and fans were quick to lap it up. The feeling was captured by one fan in simple terms.

"I literally jumped out of my seat watching this live when he hit this stepback hahaha ASUN BASKETBALL IS ELECTRIC. MARCH. IS. HERE."

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In a hard-fought battle, Stetson was able to pull off the dramatic victory thanks to Swenson's remarkable jumper.

Stephan Swenson saves Stetson from disaster after Aubin Gateretse's miscue

With the game still in the balance, Aubin Gateretse almost cost Stetson the game in a major way. Following a relatively easy layup over his defender, Aubin taunted him with a "Too Small" celebration. Knowing the emotional nature of the sport, the referee was quick to call a technical on Gateretse.

While Jacksonville got the lead, Swenson was able to save the Hatters from impending disaster. Now, a date against the 4th seed Austin Peay awaits on March 10 at the EKU Alumni Coliseum for the ASUN Title.