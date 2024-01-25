Auburn basketball injury report vs Alabama, 23 January: Latest on Johni Broome and more

No. 8 Auburn has been one of college basketball's best teams this season. The Tigers started their season with a loss to then-No. 20 Baylor but have been superb ever since. Their only other loss came in a tight game at Appalachian State in December.

It's been a smooth ride for the program since the commencement of the Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers (16-2, 5-0 SEC) have secured wins in all five SEC games, defeating Arkansas, Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. They face a tough challenge at Alabama (12-6, 4-1) on Wednesday.

Ahead of the in-state rivalry game, let's take a look at the Tigers' injury report.

Auburn basketball Injury report

Auburn has had a decent injury situation this season, and they remain in a good position ahead of visiting Alabama. The Tigers have no player on their injury list.

The earlier doubt was the team's leading scorer Johni Broome, who suffered an injury late in a game against Vanderbilt on Jan. 17. His status was unknown following the game after coach Bruce Pearl said he would receive an update on Broome's status the next day.

However, Pearl said during Auburn's "Tiger Talk" radio show on Thursday night that Broome hit his knees with another player during the Vanderbilt game. Nonetheless, the coach said the forward practiced fully the following day without discomfort.

Broome appeared in Saturday's 82-59 win over Ole Miss, but there were some fears about his status for the encounter with the Crimson Tide. However, he is expected to be in the starting lineup on Wednesday night.

Auburn vs. Alabama preview

Auburn will hope to continue its impressive run in the SEC when it plays at Alabama on Wednesday night. The Tigers have won their last 11 games.

The Crimson Tide recently faced its first loss in conference play, suffering a 91-71 defeat at Tennessee on Saturday. The program will aim to bounce back as it returns to Coleman Coliseum, where it has been unbeaten in SEC play since 2022.

Bruce Pearl's teams seem better prepared than ever to face Alabama in the upcoming matchup, although the Crimson Tide still stands as one of the conference's top teams. An interesting encounter should await the college basketball world in Tuscaloosa.