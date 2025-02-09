Auburn coach Bruce Pearl appreciates fans who camped out all night for Tigers’ game against Florida Gators 

Bruce Pearl appreciated fans as they showcased their unwavering support for the No. 1-ranked Auburn Tigers ahead of their matchup against the No. 6-ranked Florida Gators on Saturday. In an Instagram carousel, coach Bruce Pearl acknowledged the spirit of the Auburn faithful, sharing a heartfelt moment with students who camped outside Neville Arena overnight.

Pearl was pictured signing autographs and interacting with fans.

“This is what an everything school looks like!” Pearl wrote on X.

The dedication from the Auburn community was evident, with tents pitched in the arena’s vicinity and students coming together in anticipation of the big game. Although, Auburn lost the matchup to Florida 81-90 on Saturday.

Adding to the lively pregame festivities, Auburn players Johni Broome and Miles Kelly joined the fans, sharing laughs and engaging in a friendly game of poker with students.

Bruce Pearl on Chad Baker-Mazara’s technical foul against Oklahoma

In a team loaded with talent and character, Chad Baker-Mazara has become one of Bruce Pearl’s Auburn most intriguing players. The senior guard from the Dominican Republic has made waves as the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 13.0 points, and is known for his fiery passion on the court. While this intensity has endeared him to Auburn fans, it has also drawn criticism and reactions from opposing players and fans.

This dynamic was on full display during Auburn’s dominant 98-70 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday. Baker-Mazara’s ability to rile up opponents was evident when he appeared to take an elbow to the midsection from Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears during the second half. The tension escalated further, leading to Baker-Mazara picking up both a common foul and a technical foul, leading to his fifth foul and ejection from the game.

The incident occurred after Baker-Mazara fouled Fears during an inbounds play. Fears retaliated by confronting him and exchanging words. Coach Bruce Pearl was visibly animated during the subsequent timeout, urging his team to keep their composure.

“Just represent the name on the front of the jersey and the name on the back of the jersey,” Pearl said after the game. “Play how we play.”

When asked during his Friday press conference about Baker-Mazara’s technical foul and his sometimes volatile style, Pearl acknowledged the strides the senior has made in managing his emotions.

“Chad’s done a great job not taking the bait,” Pearl said. “He has really improved playing with passion and energy and emotion. For some reason, the Oklahoma game had a lot of that going on, and we haven’t seen much of it all year.”

Pearl noted that while Baker-Mazara has grown, opponents will continue to test his composure. Auburn’s challenge will be ensuring his passion fuels his performance without crossing the line.

