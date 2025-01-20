"Only to do nothing in March": College hoops fans react to Auburn bagging the No. 1 spot on Week 11 AP Poll 

The Auburn Tigers have stayed at No. 1 in the latest AP Poll, this time unanimously. The Tigers posted a fun video of coach Bruce Pearl celebrating and dancing, and fans were quick to react to the dancing and the ranking.

Check out some of the reactions below.

"This day just keeps getting better & better! War Eagle!" one fan wrote.

"Only to do nothing in March! 🕺🏻" another commented.

"I love Bruce! ❤️" another fan wrote.

Screenshots via Instagram

"Making history!" one fan commented.

"Hopefully come tournament time we don't get an early exit," another wrote.

"He's Calipari Jr., congrats to him 😂🤣," another fan commented.

Screenshots via Instagram

Check out Bruce Pearl's moves and follow the conversation below.

Auburn Tigers unanimous No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in program's history

The Auburn Tigers remain the unanimous No. 1 pick in the latest AP Poll, holding their ground during a tumultuous week in which 19 ranked teams suffered at least one loss. Among those, seven were top-10 teams.

Auburn, which earned the program’s second-ever No. 1 ranking last week, secured two wins despite missing key player Johni Broome due to injury. The Tigers dominated No. 14 Mississippi State 88-66 and narrowly edged past then-No. 19 Georgia with a 70-68 victory, surviving a late comeback.

Duke climbed to No. 2 after winning both its games last week, swapping places with Iowa State, now ranked No. 3. Iowa State had an up-and-down week, blowing out No. 12 Kansas but falling to No. 23 West Virginia. Alabama and Florida round out the top five, despite each recording a loss during the week.

Only three teams — Alabama, Florida and No. 6 Tennessee — retained their spots from the previous poll. A chaotic week allowed No. 8 Michigan State to crack the top 10 for the first time this season, while No. 22 Missouri re-entered the rankings for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

The SEC leads the rankings with eight teams in the Top 25, including five in the Top 10, despite Georgia dropping out of the rankings. The Big Ten follows with six teams, and the Big 12 has five representatives.

The Big East and Atlantic Coast conferences each have two ranked teams, while the American Athletic and Mountain West conferences feature one team apiece.

