Auburn coach Bruce Pearl can’t resist dig at Alabama ahead of SEC clash with Ole Miss

No. 1 Auburn coach Bruce Pearl reflected on Alabama's loss to Ole Miss while previewing the Tigers' game against the No. 23 Rebels on Saturday. Chris Beard's crew garnered its only ranked win at Crimson Tide's home on Jan. 14, defeating Nate Oats' roster 74-64. It is the only team to win at Coleman Coliseum this season.

"This Ole Miss team is the only team to beat Alabama at Alabama," he said. "Of course, as Auburn’s coach, I have to get that in."

Auburn and Alabama make for one of the longest and biggest college basketball rivalries. The two teams will face each other twice this season, on Feb. 15 and March 8 (for their last game of the season). Tickets for both games are already sold out, with reselling partners giving access to a top corner for more than $350. Hardwood seats demand as much as $1300 apiece.

Nevertheless, Bruce Pearl's comment speaks more about Ole Miss' rare victory at Roll Tide's home than the Tigers' rivalry with the Crimson Tide. Nate Oats takes pride in winning at Coleman Coliseum and has lost only three games at home since the 2022 season.

Alabama shot better, made more free throws and won the rebounding battle, but the Rebels forced 21 turnovers and dominated the paint and the open court. This held Alabama, who entered the game averaging 91.1 points per matchup, to just 64. It is its lowest home total since the 2022 loss to Kentucky.

Bruce Pearl wants his roster to bring its A game against Ole Miss

Ole Miss will be Auburn's fifth road game and fourth AP game since Jan. 7. It will be the second time in history that both teams will face off as ranked opponents. The Rebels are currently 9-1 at home and will come off a 72-69 win against Texas.

With that, Bruce Pearl wants his team to realize the opportunity to make a mark and come together as a unit.

"Ole Miss isn’t going to lose to hardly anybody at home," Pearl said. "It’s an opportunity to be a separator."

"We still have work to do to get better. We have to play better in certain areas or we’re going to lose and it will be of our own doing. That’s the upside of this team, that there is plenty of upside."

Auburn will then head back home to host Oklahoma and the No. 5 Florida while the Rebels will host No. 12 Kentucky after Saturday's game.

