Auburn HC Bruce Pearl reacts to Duke HC Jon Scheyer's emotional message about Cleveland rookie Tyrese Proctor 

Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer has always been supportive of his players. However, he is not often emotional. Despite that, after Tyrese Proctor had a big game in March Madness this spring, he teared up while speaking about the future Cleveland draft pick.

"You know with Tyrese, you know I took over in April, and Tyrese and I had a call on May 31 to come a year early," Scheyer said. "I think we knew there would be some rough patches, you know, reclassifying, and there were his first year, but he had some big time moments. He could've made a decision to go pro after his freshman year, a year early.

"He doubles down, comes back, huge expectations. Me and Tyrese both would say his sophomore year didn't go how we wanted. That's when it's easy to split. For this to happen to Tyrese, hitting seven threes and be our key guy. If I'm an NBA team, I'm going after him because you have to handle adversity. I think that speaks a lot to his character."

On Thursday, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl reacted to Scheyer's emotional message and showed his support on X.

"Proud of Jon here! We were at the NBA Summer league and watched Tyrese demonstrate the rewards of being ready rather than just being drafted," Pearl wrote. "Auburn basketball had 6 guys here, 5 with degrees and all with championships. They were all prepared and ready for what's next as Auburn Men."

After Jon Scheyer's emotional message, Tyrese Proctor was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers

The clip of Duke coach Jon Scheyer came after Duke's second-round win over Baylor this past season. In the game, Proctor had his biggest performance of the tournament, making seven of eight 3-point attempts and scoring 25 points. He led the Blue Devils offensively as they advanced to the Sweet 16.

This performance was a big one for Proctor as it showed he was able to perform in big games. As a result, it was likely a big contributor to why he ended up getting selected in the 2025 NBA draft.

Proctor did not get as much attention as many of his Duke teammates at the draft, like Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel or Khaman Maluach. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers took an interest in him and selected him in the second round with the 49th pick in the draft. Now, after a three-year journey at Duke with Jon Scheyer, Proctor is headed to the NBA.

