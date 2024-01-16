Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was a happy man on Saturday night after his team took down LSU 93-78, and he was part of a heartwarming moment that was caught on video and went viral on social media.

Carter Sobera is a walk-on student-athlete who has been on the Tigers scouting team for three and a half years.

Pearl had invited Scott, Sobera's father, into the dressing room, but they had not broken the news of a full scholarship to the player until after the win against LSU when he made the announcement, and the Tigers players mobbed him with joy.

“Nobody has done a better job earning a scholarship to play basketball at Auburn University than Carter Sobera,” Pearl said.

Addison Watts, Sobera's long-term girlfriend, his parents and the Tigers' staff were the only people aware of the decision, and they decided to keep it a surprise until after the game.

While speaking to reporters after the decision was announced, Sobera could not hide his delight after all the years of grunt work that he had been forced to endure.

“I was definitely caught off guard,” Sobera said. “It was special for my whole family to be there, especially for my grandparents, who, this might have been their first game ever, actually, since I’ve been at Auburn. They had no idea it was coming, either. That was pretty special to have everyone there and celebrate that moment with me.”

How Carter Sobera got the Auburn scholarship spot

College basketball programs typically get just 13 scholarship spots, and the Auburn Tigers were coming from an NCAA penalty where they lost one of their scholarship spots for the past two years.

At the beginning of last season, the Auburn Tigers had one slot remaining. Lior Berman, Sobera's teammate at Mountain Brook and a fellow walk-on, was promoted to a rotation option last season as the Tigers got their extra spot back.

Sobera was awarded the extra spot by outspoken coach Bruce Pearl and, typically, deflected the praise for his hard work onto Berman.

“Lior’s been like a big brother to me in some aspect of getting here and not really knowing what to expect,” Sobera said. “He’s been kind of the map of what to expect and what to do.

“Lior’s been helpful and to grow closer to him and now be on scholarship together, it’s been really cool in seeing just the work we put in both in high school and college just kind of paying off has been special.”

The video of Sobera's dreams coming true is one of this season's most heartwarming college basketball moments.