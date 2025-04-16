Auburn standout Tahaad Pettiford pens heartwarming note to Tigers faithful following NBA draft decision

Tahaad Pettiford has made his NBA draft decision. After one season at Auburn, the guard plans to become a one-and-done. On Tuesday, he shared his decision on Instagram with a heartwarming note reflecting on his sole season with the Tigers.
Pettiford thanked God, his parents, coaches and teammates before discussing his experience at Auburn.
"This past year has truly been the best of my life. We've had a hell of a run, and I'm proud to have been a part of it," Pettiford wrote.
Pettiford added that he will "test the waters" with the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. This will allow him to get feedback from the NBA draft combine that highlights his strengths and weaknesses, as well as his chances of getting drafted.
Depending on how the combine goes, Pettiford can choose to move forward with the draft or withdraw and return to college.
"Regardless of what happens next, Auburn will always be home, and if I choose to return, let's run it back," Pettiford added.
What Tahaad Pettiford brings to the 2025 NBA Draft
Pettiford has just one college season under his belt, but in that season, he proved himself as an athletic powerhouse with dunking abilities. As a freshman, Pettiford led Auburn in assists with 3.0 per game. He averaged 11.6 points and 2.2 rebounds.
At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Pettiford is slightly undersized, but he makes up for it with his speed. He moves on the floor well and doesn't struggle to set up shots despite his small frame. Pettiford served as a reliable sixth-man option for Auburn this season, appearing in all 38 games and averaging 22.9 minutes.
In his sole season with the Tigers, Pettiford performed well under pressure. He played his best basketball in the postseason, putting up 15.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 3.6 apg in Auburn's March Madness run to the Final Four. All three of these stat values are increases from the regular season.
Pettiford's defense could use more development, but he shows potential, averaging 0.9 steals per game this season. The guard had a strong freshman season and has a solid skill set despite his size. It will be interesting to see what feedback he receives from the combine and if he ends up returning to Auburn.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here