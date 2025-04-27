Auburn standout Tahaad Pettiford shares 2-word reaction as team bids farewell to Miles Kelly

The Auburn Tigers are in a tough position next season with three of their top-five players running out of NCAA eligibility: Johni Broome, Miles Kelly, and Denver Jones. On Saturday, the Auburn Instagram account made a post celebrating Miles Kelly's college career.
Shortly after the post was made, Kelly's Auburn teammate, Tahaad Pettiford, reposted it on his Instagram story with a two-word reaction.
"Mf brudda."
Miles Kelly transferred to the Auburn Tigers this past season after three years with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He had an immediate impact on the team, becoming an impactful secondary scorer. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game this past season.
While Kelly and the Tigers were not able to accomplish their goal of winning a National Championship, it was still an impressive season for the squad. The team reached the Final Four, losing in a close 79-73 game against the eventual National Champion Florida Gators.
With the season over, it ends Kelly's college career. He played three seasons with Georgia Tech before joining Auburn, and as a result, he is out of NCAA eligibility. He is now eligible to be selected in the 2025 NBA draft and according to 'NBA Draft Room,' he is projected as a second-round pick.
What is next for the Auburn Tigers with Miles Kelly and several others leaving?
With three of the Tigers' top five scorers out of NCAA eligibility, the team will enter a bit of a rebuild. The team also has four players who entered the transfer portal, JP Pegues, Addarin Scott, Chad Baker-Mazara, and Jahki Howard, although not all of them have committed to a new school yet. Of those players, only Jahki Howard has committed to a new team (Utah) as of April 27.
As a result, the Tigers will likely be entering a little bit of a rebuild. Fortunately for head coach Bruce Pearl, he has been able to make several additions in the transfer portal. He has secured the commitments of four players, Kevin Overton, KeShawn Murphy, Keyshawn Hall, and Elyjah Freeman.
The most impactful of those players will likely be UCF's Keyshawn Hall. he averaged 18.8 points per game last season for the Knights. The Tigers will be his fourth team in four seasons. He will likely join Tahaad Pettiford as one of the team's top scorers next season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here