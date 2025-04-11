“Auburn Tiger”, “Texas A&M”: Fans speculate Achor Achor’s next team as Kansas State forward enters the transfer portal

Kansas State Wildcats forward Achor Achor is moving on from the program he played just seven games for. The incoming senior is looking for his third school in his college basketball career for the upcoming 2025-2026 season later this 2025, which will no longer be Kansas State.

The news was confirmed by Pete Nakos of On3 on Thursday, which officially puts Achor's short tenure with the Wildcats to an end. In the recently concluded 2024-2025 campaign, the now fourth-year swingman appeared in seven games for Kansas State, averaging 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in around 13.3 minutes per contest.

Before playing for the Wildcats, Achor spent his first two stints of collegiate hoops with the Samford Bulldogs. In his sophomore year in the 2023-2024 campaign, he had a breakout season as he posted averages of 16.1 markers, 6.1 boards, 1.5 dimes and 1.8 blocks a game which led him to transfer to Kansas State for his third year.

College basketball fans expressed their views on X on what team could Achor potentially transfer to for the 2025-2026 campaign.

"Auburn Tiger," one fan said.

"Would bet he ends up at Oklahoma State," another fan said.

"Texas A&M," one fan said.

Other users then offered their takes on Achor's offseason move for his career as a whole, with some agreeing to it while others did not take too kindly.

"I know he had a weird year at Kansas State, but I still believe Achor is a potential NBA guy. LOVED him at Samford," one fan said.

"That’s breaking? He got dismissed like a month into the season," another fan said.

"Wow, shocking move by a Wildcat legend," a fan said.

With Achor sitting out most of the season, the Jerome Tang-coached Wildcats finished with an overall record of 16-17 and 9-11 during Big 12 conference play as they did not make it to the 2025 NCAA national tournament.

Achor Achor was dismissed from the Kansas State Wildcats due to personal reasons

In December 2024, coach Jerome Tang confirmed to college basketball analyst and "The Field Of 68" host Jeff Goodman that Achor Achor has been dismissed from the Kansas State Wildcats due to personal reasons. The only reasoning given behind the exit was that it was for concerns that the forward had to address outside of basketball.

As Achor is now in search of his new program, he looks to be revitalized, given that he has not played a game since December and not due to injury. On multiple occasions, he has shown that he has great athleticism and inside presence as a player.

