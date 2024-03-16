Auburn vs Mississippi State basketball Injury report and predictions, March 16: Latest on Lior Berman, Andrew Taylor and more

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the 12th-ranked Auburn Tigers battle it out in the SEC Tournament semifinals this afternoon, with the winner being one step away from punching their ticket into the NCAA Tournament. However, the injury report will be intriguing as both sides are dealing with injuries.

Let's examine the injury report:

Auburn vs. Mississippi State basketball injury report

Lior Berman, Auburn

Senior guard Lior Berman will be out for the remainder of the season and possibly the beginning of next season as he suffered a torn ACL on March 2. He has been limited in playing time with just 6.5 minutes per game but shot the basketball well, going 44.4% from the floor and 35.3% from three.

Andrew Taylor, Mississippi State

Senior guard Andrew Taylor has been off the court for Mississippi State since Dec. 13 with an undisclosed injury. He is not going to be playing in this game and has been limited to just seven games this season. He has shown the ability to shoot well as he has shot 40.0% from both the floor and three. This is a massive loss as he averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game last season.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State prediction

The Auburn Tigers are one of the best college basketball programs in the country and are listed as 7.5-point favorites for this game. Auburn has an offense that is on another level when compared to Mississippi State. The Tigers are scoring 83.6 points on 47.4% from the field while the Bulldogs are averaging 75.0 points on 45.6% from the floor.

With forward Johni Broome expected to dominate for Auburn, Mississippi State will have a difficult time stopping him. The Tigers are going to be able to cover the spread convincingly and advance to the SEC Tournament finals.

