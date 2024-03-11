SEC tournament bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The SEC Tournament is getting closer to tipping off, and getting the bearings of everything you need to know about this tournament is important. There are 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference, and the tournament will take place on five consecutive days.

With a lot of exciting action and top teams competing in men's college basketball, let's dive into everything we need to know about the SEC Tournament.

SEC Tournament bracket 2024

Like the other college basketball conference tournaments, the SEC Tournament is a single-elimination tournament where the winner gets an automatic entry into the NCAA Tournament. With 14 members of the Southeastern Conference, the competition gives byes to the top four teams in the regular season until the quarterfinals and the fifth and sixth seeds into the second round.

This five-day tournament will be filled with exciting action, so let's break down the schedule.

SEC Basketball Tournament Schedule 2024

Wednesday, March 13

Game Opponents Time (ET) 1 (13) Vanderbilt vs. (12) Arkansas 7:00 PM 2 (14) Missouri vs. (11) Georgia 9:30 PM

Thursday, March 14

Game Opponents Time (ET) 3 (9) Mississippi State vs. (8) LSU 1:00 PM 4 Game 1 Winner vs. (5) South Carolina 3:30 PM 5 (10) Ole Miss vs. (7) Texas A&M 7:00 PM 6 Game 2 Winner vs. (6) Florida 9:30 PM

Friday, March 15

Game Opponents Time (ET) 7 Game 3 Winner vs. (1) Tennessee 1:00 PM 8 Game 4 Winner vs. (4) Auburn 3:30 PM 9 Game 5 Winner vs. (2) Kentucky 7:00 PM 10 Game 6 Winner vs. (3) Alabama 9:30 PM

Saturday, March 16

Game Opponents Time (ET) 11 Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner 1:00 PM 12 Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner 3:30 PM

Sunday, March 17

Game Opponent Time (ET) 13 Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner 1:00 PM

When does the SEC Tournament start and how to watch the games?

Date: March 13-17, 2024

Location: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

The first two rounds and the last two quarterfinal games will air on the SEC Network. The two early quarterfinals, semifinals and finals matchups will be on ESPN, and the SEC Tournament will be available to stream through ESPN+.

SEC Tournament Tickets 2024

Unfortunately, if you do not have a ticket to get into the 2024 SEC Tournament, they are sold out. However, the conference has an exchange program called the SEC Ticket Exchange, where people can sell their previously purchased tickets.

What date does March Madness 2024 start?

March Madness 2024 starts with games on March 19, but the real beginning is Sunday, March 17. That is Selection Sunday, and all teams searching for an at-large bid will be looking to see if they are one of the 68 teams to make it into the NCAA Tournament. The first four games will happen on March 19, with the Round of Four beginning two days later.

