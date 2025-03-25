Aziaha James breaks down in tears as NC State star soaks in her last home game

Senior Aziaha James was teary-eyed after NC State defeated Michigan State 83-49 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday. It was the two-time All-ACC first-team member's last game at the Reynolds Coliseum.

After the Wolfpack secured the game, James captured every moment of her last minutes in the arena with a brief victory lap. In a video posted by the program on Instagram, the guard waved to the fans and briefly teared up on the court.

She continued to wave fans goodbye after composing herself and being warmly assisted by associate head coach Nikki West to the locker room.

Aziaha James was emotional after her last home game at NC State

Aziaha James has been the best player for the Wolfpack this season. She leads the team with 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals on 44.4% shooting.

She posted 26 points, six rebounds and two blocks on 10-of-17 shooting in her last game in front of local fans at the "Old Barn"

Alongside James, Saniya Rivers and Madison Hayes also played their last home games. Rivers came up with a 17-point, 11-assist double-double. She also had eight assists. Meanwhile, Hayes delivered 17 points and nine rebounds on 5-of-7 3-point shooting.

What's next for Aziaha James and NC State?

After back-to-back dominant wins to open the 2025 NCAA Tournament, No. 2 seed NC State (28-6) will play No. 3 seed LSU (30-5) in Spokane, Washington in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Aziaha James highlighted what the team needs to continue its March Madness run on Monday.

"Maintaining our focus, not worrying about the outside talk and just maintaining the inner circle, keeping our chemistry up," she said (Timestamp: 1:28). "Just staying motivated, being ready, we're going across the country. So, being ready for whatever comes to us and whatever options comes to us, staying focused."

The Wolfpack faced Kim Mulkey's crew earlier this season, losing 82-65 on Nov. 27. James posted 13 points against the Tigers.

