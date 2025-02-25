“Nastiest move I’ve ever seen”: Hoops fans in awe as NC State hooper Aziaha James' behind-the-back move gets Magic Johnson excited

The NC State Wolfpack, led by Aziaha James, nailed an upset conference victory from a thrilling affair that went into two overtime periods. On Sunday, the No. 9-ranked team in the nation defeated the third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish on their home floor 104-95 to earn its 14th ACC win of the 2024-2025 season, 22nd overall.

During the 2:49 mark of the second extra quarter, James made a highlight reel-worthy sequence. During a 3-on-1 fast break, the senior drove past Notre Dame star Olivia Miles with a behind-the-back move that set her up for a lefty lay-in, giving NC State a six-point edge momentarily, 98-92.

The NC State social media team uploaded the clip to its Instagram page, and it included an X post by Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who was excited about James' outstanding score that boosted her team to victory.

"Aziaha James’s behind-the-back layup was unbelievable as NC State upset #1 Notre Dame in a double overtime classic. NC State guard Zoe Brooks led the team with 33 points and 10 rebounds in the 104-95 victory! This has been the best women’s college basketball game this season!" he wrote.

Fans and spectators alike went into a frenzy in the comment section for James' jaw-dropping play in the clutch, recognized by one of the greatest point guards of all time.

"The nastiest move I’ve ever seen," one fan commented.

(image credits: @packwomensbball on Instagram)

"That's ESPN top 10 easily," another fan wrote.



"That play was unreal!!! Smooth like butta!!!" another said with emojis.



"I NEARLY FELL OVER ON MY LIVING ROOM FLOOR WATCHING THAT IN REAL TIME," a user posted.



For some, they were just in awe of the kind of exhilarating performances that the two ACC teams put up, showcasing their true strengths and what they have to offer in the postseason.

"Both teams played at such an amazingly high level, and with terrific fundamentals. So many smart basketball plays. Great coaching all the way around. Game of the year so far...Women or men. GO PACK!" one fan pointed out.



"THEY REALLY LIKE THAT," another fan exclaimed with emojis.



"It was amazing to be in Reynolds & see this in person," a fan shared.



For the ACC matchup, James contributed 20 markers with two free throws, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 43 minutes of playing time.

NC State Wolfpack are surging late in the 2024-2025 regular season

For much of the 2024-2025 campaign, the NC State Wolfpack were in the backseat of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as the latter has been sitting atop the ACC standings. But given that the Wolfpack handed the Niele Ivey-coached squad its first loss since Nov. 30, events might shake come the postseason.

Aziaha James and Co. have two matchups left in their regular season schedule, which starts with the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday on their home floor.

