Laker legend and 5x-champ Magic Johnson airs his feelings on Luka Doncic trade

The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade has drawn all sorts of emotions and reactions from the NBA community. Legends of the sport have weighed in on this monumental deal that sees Doncic joining the LA Lakers and Davis heading to the Dallas Mavericks.

Magic Johnson, who has seen it all in the NBA as a player and executive, went on X (formerly called Twitter) to offer his opinion the same day the trade was reported. The Lakers legend expressed disbelief at the deal:

"I’ve been associated with the NBA for 45 years and this Luka and AD trade is the biggest trade I’ve seen between two superstars essentially in their prime!" said Johnson. "With Luka, the Lakers are getting a 25 year old superstar; this is a great long-term move for the Lakers franchise after LeBron retires."

For Johnson, a five-time NBA champion who played 13 seasons to say that the Doncic-Davis deal is the biggest he's ever seen is a testament to the massive shockwaves generated by the trade. Johnson also called attention to the fact that Doncic will become the face of the Lakers after LeBron James calls it a career.

However, Johnson offered a subtle critique of Luka Doncic in a follow-up tweet:

"LeBron James will be a positive influence on Luka, teaching him his championship mentality that includes taking his conditioning seriously," Johnson wrote.

Johnson's comment is a not-so-subtle reference to the Mavericks reportedly having concerns about the Slovenian guard's conditioning, which was said to have given the team second thoughts about signing him to a supermax contract later this year.

Luka Doncic pens farewell message to Dallas Mavericks

On the day the Lakers-Mavericks-Jazz deal was reported, Doncic went on X to post a farewell message to the team he had spent over six years with:

"Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most," wrote Doncic. "Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans."

Amid reports of issues the front office had with his conditioning, Luka Doncic expressed gratitude to his first team in the NBA.

