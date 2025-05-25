Azzi Fudd lifts the curtain on two "superpowers" that make Paige Bueckers WNBA-ready

UConn star Azzi Fudd watched her close friend Paige Bueckers, a former teammate, during the Dallas Wings-Atlanta Dream game on Saturday. At the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Fudd witnessed the Wings' 83-75 defeat to the Dream.

Fudd, who won the NCAA championship with Bueckers in April, spoke with analyst and reporter Autumn Johnson at the game, where she talked about Bueckers transitioning from college to the WNBA.

"It's been a lot of fun. Just seeing anyone you played with — just to be here now, watching her live — it’s a moment of pride," Fudd said, via an X post by CBS Sports WNBA. "I’m super proud of her, to see what she is doing and to see her living out her dream. It's amazing."

Johnson then asked Azzi Fudd what she thought Bueckers’ superpower was, which would allow her to excel in the WNBA. Fudd suggested that the Wings' rookie has two superpowers: good defense and passing.

"That’s a good question. I feel like Paige is a sneaky good defender," Fudd said. "I don’t know if that will take off, but I also think she’s an incredible passer. I feel like that was kind of overlooked a little bit last year.

"These last couple of games — she had, what, 10 assists last game (against Minnesota Lynx), I think — to see her facilitate like she can, it’s going to be fun."

Azzi Fudd opens up about fun offseason vibes as national champion

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers helped UConn win its 12th national championship last April, defeating Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks in the final.

Fudd was the star of the championship game, leading all scorers with 24 points while shooting 9-for-17 from the floor. She was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

During her courtside appearance in Atlanta on Saturday, Fudd spoke with Autumn Johnson, expressing her excitement as a national champion.

"Life has been incredible, you know," Fudd said. 'You just add 'as a champ' to anything — it makes it ten times better. A hundred times better."

Azzi Fudd announced that she would forgo the WNBA draft and return to Storrs for her fifth and final season with the Huskies. With Bueckers gone, Fudd will be the unquestioned leader of the team next season.

They have added two top transfers — forward Serah Williams from Wisconsin and guard Kayleigh Heckel from USC — to bolster their roster.

