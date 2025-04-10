Azzi Fudd poses with 9x Grammy winner Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo as UConn star gives sneak peek into glamorous lifestyle

Azzi Fudd and her national champion UConn Huskies teammates, including Paige Bueckers and KK Arnold, attended Mary J. Blige's concert on Tuesday. The senior guard shared several stories on her Instagram, giving a sneak peek into her glamorous lifestyle off the court.

Blige, a nine-time Grammy winner, performed in Hartford, Connecticut, as part of her "For My Fans" tour with Ne-Yo and Mario.

Azzi Fudd's Instagram stories (Credits: @azzi35/IG)

Fudd posted a photo of herself with a two-time Billboard Music Award winner, Mario, as she posed with him backstage.

"Great meeting you," Fudd wrote.

She followed up by posting a video of herself vibing to one of Blige's songs while in the audience. The next story featured Azzi Fudd along with the rest of her teammates backstage, posing with Ne-Yo, who has won three Grammys in his career.

Fudd's next Instagram story showcased her standing beside Mary J. Blige.

An X user, @wnbagotgame, shared a video of Fudd enjoying herself at Blige’s concert, dancing and having fun. The video also showed her and company hanging out backstage and meeting the singers.

Fudd won the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award this season, after guiding UConn to its 12th national title. She scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds in the championship game against South Carolina.

Azzi Fudd believes Geno Auriemma's coaching journey at UConn is not over yet

While there has been a lot of speculation about UConn coach Geno Auriemma potentially retiring, following his latest national championship win, Azzi Fudd is not ready to believe that the winningest coach in college basketball's career is over just yet.

During an exclusive interview with Mirror US Sports on Wednesday, Fudd made clear she believes Auriemma still has more to accomplish with the Huskies.

"That's a great question, I really can't say," Fudd said when asked if Auriemma would retire in the near future. "All I know is that, coach loves what he does. He loves coaching, he loves making us better, he loves helping us and teaching us. I think he'll do it for as long as he can."

Azzi Fudd added that she thinks Auriemma has another championship run left in him.

While UConn's star player Paige Bueckers will not be in the squad next season as she declared for the WNBA draft, Fudd will be the veteran in the team and will be hoping to lead the team to another deep run in March Madness.

